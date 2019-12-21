Noah Wright, the 2019 Central Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year for the College of the Sequoias Giants and Lemoore High graduate, signed a scholarship offer to attend and play football for the San Jose State University Spartans.
"It was close to family and home," Wright said. "San Jose State also has good academics and I was going to be able to be around family and that meant a lot. My mom is happy and I was excited to make her happy."
Wright said that he is planning on studying to get a degree in Kinesiology or communications.
Wright grew up in the Bay Area before moving to Lemoore in 2015.
Wright, a 6-foot-5, 330-pounder, is coming off a 2019 season where he ended the season with 56 tackles, including 21 for losses, four sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble for the Giants.
He helped lead the Giants to their first bowl game since 2010.
Wright took a year off to deal with a family emergency, but he said that year off also made him appreciate the game.
"I had dedication. Taking a year off made me realize the expectations I had for myself," Wright said. "I felt that I was generated to become MVP and am super grateful for that."
Wright is joining a Mountain West Conference program under third-year coach Brent Brennan that went 5-7 overall, including a 31-24 victory at Arkansas of the mighty Southeastern Conference and a 17-16 defeat of Fresno State in 2019.
He was also recruited by Illinois, Hawaii, Purdue, Arizona State, San Diego State and USC.
Being an up-and-coming program is part of what led Wright to choose San Jose State.
"I thought about the connections I have with the coaches and making an impression and mark at a school like San Jose State," Wright said. "It was similar to College of the Sequoias and that made it feel comfortable."
Joe D'Agostino, College of Sequoias head coach, knows that Wright will succeed at San Jose State.
"I think he could have started anywhere in the Mountain West this year," D'Agostino said in a statement released by COS. "I think he could have started anywhere in the Pac-12. San Jose State is getting a premier player to go to a program that traditionally has not gotten premier players. I think he will have an immediate impact on their defensive front. San Jose state got better today. Obviously I'm biased, but I think they got the best junior college defensive linemen in the country coming there."
Wright blossomed into one of the state's best community college defensive linemen as a sophomore after taking a break from football in 2018.
"I am really happy for him and his family," D'Agostino said. "They have been through so much. He really deserves this."
Wright came to COS in 2017 after earning West Yosemite League Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior at Lemoore High. Wright had 20 tackles, including seven for losses and 2.5 sacks as a freshman for the Giants, according to a release by COS.
Wright said he is ready to make his mark with the Spartans beginning in the 2020 season.
“I am ready to take the position and make a stand for it and prove to people what San Jose State is all about," Wright said.
