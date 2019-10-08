One of Hanford West’s best is still making a name for herself at the next level. Former Husky Jordyn Macias was one of nine Boise State softball players recognized last week for her academic success during the 2018-19 school year by being named an Easton/NFCA All-American Scholar-Athlete.
The now Bronco helped the softball team set a program record for best semester GPA during the fall with a 3.43. The team followed it up with a new record for team cumulative GPA of 3.37 in the spring. The National Fastpitch Coaches Association recognizes student-athletes each year who achieve a 3.5 or better GPA on a 4.0 scale.
In her freshman season, Macias was 2-of-7 before an injury ended her season in March. Macias made 11 appearances as a pinch hitter and doubled against Yale on Feb. 23 for the first hit of her career. She saw time at first base on four occasions.
The other eight Boise State athletes honored were current Broncos Ashlyn Adams, Isabelle Butler, Serena Huchingson, Karlee Johnson, Veronica Lynch, Elaina Mayer and Jessica McKay, as well as Becky Cervantes who graduated in May. This is the second time that Butler, Johnson, Lynch, Mayer and McKay have been honored by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association during their careers.
During her time at Hanford West, Macias was a three-time First Team All-West Yosemite League selection and batted .449 for her career with 127 RBIs, 114 runs scored and 23 home runs. She helped the Huskies make back-to-back appearances in the CIF Central Section Division I quarterfinals during her junior and senior seasons.
