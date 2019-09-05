Football schedule: Teams look to continue momentum

Three of four football teams scored non-league victories last Friday and will look to continue their winning ways.
Hanford (2-0) will look to stay perfect after a last-minute road victory over Sanger last Friday. Bullpups quarterback Juaron Watts-brown scored on a 3-yard touchdown with under a minute left in the game to give the team a 38-31 win.
He was also 21-of-35 through the air for 371 yards and two touchdowns, and led the team with 54 rushing yards. Running backs Travone Houston and Brandon Ramirez each scored a touchdown and combined for 64 yards.
Hanford wide receiver Taryn Rubalcava caught seven passes for a team-high 121 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown reception. Daylon Davis hauled in a pass for 73 yards and Anthony James had six receptions for 59 yards.
Bullpups linebacker Tyler Mello led the team for a second week in a row with 20 tackles and one sack. Daylon Davis recorded two interceptions, while Ramirez, Matthew Pulido and Garrett Revious each had 10 tackles. The team combined for 85 tackles, which is their second-most in their last 16 games. Last season, the only game in which they had more tackles was against Golden West on Oct. 18 when they had 89.
Hanford will travel to face Fresno (0-2) with game time set for 7:30 p.m. The Warriors lost 27-12 to Chowchilla to open the season and 78-0 to San Joaquin Memorial last week. Hanford defeated Fresno 34-13 last season.
The Bullpups haven’t started 3-0 since the 2015 season when they began 9-0 and went on to win the CIF Central Section Division III championship and State Division IV-AA title.
Hanford West snapped its 12-game losing streak and won for the first time since Nov. 9, 2017 when they defeated Corcoran 33-20 last Friday. The Huskies do not have any statistics in MaxPreps, but trailed 14-13 after the first quarter. Two scoreless quarters followed by both teams before the Huskies outscored the Panthers 20-6 in the fourth quarter.
Hanford West (1-1) will face McLane (1-0) at the Neighbor Bowl at 7:30 p.m. The Highlanders defeated Mendota 48-42 in overtime in their season opener.
The Tigers defeated the Tribe 26-16 to snap their own nine-game losing streak and pick up their first win of the season. Lemoore and Chowchilla entered the fourth quarter tied 13-13 before the Tigers outscored them 13-3.
Lemoore’s William Kloster had 14 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown, and a team-high 10 tackles on defense. Tigers quarterback Justin Holaday passed for 129 yards with one interception and three total touchdowns. He led the team in rushing with 86 yards.
Will Schalde had three catches for 53 yards and Koy Davis had three catches for 50 yards. Both scored a touchdown.
Sione Hanna and Matthew Lopez each had a sack in the game and Chris Taylor had an interception. The Tigers’ 16 points allowed is the fewest the team has given up since week one of 2018 when they allowed six points to Clovis East in a victory.
Lemoore (1-1) will face Tulare Western (2-0) on Friday at Tiger Stadium at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers are also hosting Military Appreciation Night. The Mustangs are off to a dominant start with 40-14 and 68-6 wins the first two weeks. Lemoore lost 35-0 to Tulare Western last year.
Sierra Pacific (0-1) will look to avoid starting 0-2 for a second year in a row when they travel to face Riverdale (1-1) Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Cowboys lost 31-6 in their first game of the season, but rebounded to win 43-7 last week.
The Golden Bears lost 21-7 to the Pirates in their first game. Sierra Pacific lost to Riverdale 21-7 last season.
