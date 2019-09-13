Football Schedule: Clash of the Claws takes center stage

Hanford West (1-2) and Sierra Pacific (0-2) will face off in the 4th Annual Clash of the Claws at the Neighbor Bowl tonight at 7:30 p.m. The Huskies have been designated as the home team this season and are looking to extend their 2-1 series lead. Last season, the Golden Bears won 27-20 to secure their first Clash of the Claws victory.
Both teams are coming off a loss with the Golden Bears still searching for its first win of the season after a narrow 16-13 loss to Riverdale. The Huskies lost 50-6 to McLane.
Lemoore (1-2) continues its tough schedule with a home game against Sanger (2-1). The Tigers lost 46-7 to Tulare Western last week, while the Apaches defeated Clovis East 21-14.
Hanford has its third road game in a row when they face Porterville at 7:30 p.m. The Bullpups still haven’t lost and are coming off a 65-0 victory. They’ll look to extend that streak against a tough Division IV Panthers squad. The Panthers defeated Granite Hills 53-7 and are 2-0.
