Football Schedule: Bullpups look to continue perfect season

Hanford (6-0, 1-0 WYL) will look to continue its perfect season when they meet Mt. Whitney (0-6, 0-1 WYL) at the Neighbor Bowl on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Bullpups throttled the Miners last week 49-6 for their first West Yosemite League win of the season. Luttrell Young rushed for a season-high 216 yards and two touchdowns, including a 45-yard score. His big game came after not breaking the 100-yard mark in any of his first four games.
The run game didn’t stop there as the Bullpups’ Travone Houston and Brandon Ramirez each scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for a total of six on the ground.
Juaron Watts-brown was 15-of-22 through the air with a touchdown and two interceptions. Noah Noyola was on the receiving end of the touchdown pass and caught three balls for 44 yards. Anthony James led all receivers with 79 yards on two catches.
The Bullpups led 14-0 after the first quarter, 28-0 at halftime and 42-6 after the third quarter. The only score they allowed was a 91-yard kickoff return.
Hanford linebacker Tyler Mello once again led the defense with 11 tackles. Mello has had double-digit tackles in five of six games this season. Brandon Ramirez and Travone Houston had eight tackles each, while both Houston and Mello each recorded a sack.
After having one interception between his sophomore and junior seasons, Daylon Davis recorded his team-leading fifth interception of the season. No other Bullpup has more than two this season.
The Bullpups defeated the Pioneers 28-26 last season.
Lemoore (1-5, 0-1 WYL) will hope to end its four-game losing streak on the road against a winless El Diamante (0-6, 0-1 WYL) team on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Tigers lost last Friday to the Rangers in their first WYL contest of the season 30-14. Lemoore kept it close to start trailing 16-14 at halftime, but two second-half touchdowns by Redwood was the difference.
Lemoore has averaged 14.2 points during its losing streak, while allowing an average of 36 points.
The Miners have had even worse struggles this season. El Diamante has been shut out twice and scored six points over its last three games. They’re averaging less than 10 points per game this season.
Last season, El Diamante defeated Lemoore 24-6 for its only WYL win of the season. Lemoore went winless in league.
Sierra Pacific (2-4, 1-1 ESL) started the season by losing four of its first five contests, but they’ll try to turn the season around after a 47-14 victory over Farmersville last Friday.
In that game, Sierra Pacific rushed for a season-high 308 yards. Adam Antuna had nearly half of them with a 151-yard performance and three touchdowns. Gavin Gamble had one carry for 15 yards for a touchdown and added four catches for 53 yards and another touchdown.
The defense was relentless with five sacks and four interceptions. Jason Harris had three of those sacks and Gamble recorded three interceptions with 105 yards on those picks.
Sierra Pacific will face Strathmore (6-0, 2-0 ESL) on Saturday at the Neighbor Bowl at 7:15 p.m. The two teams met in the CIF Central Section Division VI championship game last season with the Spartans winning 42-12.
