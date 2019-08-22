With a new coach on campus, Lemoore is hoping for a revitalized 2019 campaign after going winless in the West Yosemite League and finishing the 2018 season on an eight-game losing streak.
Joshua Kloster, who was most recently the head coach for Sierra Pacific from 2014-16, was hired back in January. Kloster helped turn Sierra Pacific into a contender as they qualified for the playoffs all three seasons under him, including an appearance in the Division VI title game in 2016.
Kloster was an assistant coach on the Lemoore staff last season before getting the head coaching job.
“It’s a lot more work and the daily grind of making a living for your family and doing high school football, but football’s a labor of love and I’m excited to be here this year and to try to help get this ship on the right direction,” Kloster said.
The Tigers were 2-8 last season and last in the WYL with a 0-5 record. The team lost its leading rusher and two of its top three receivers, but Kloster expects others like Chris Taylor and Will Schalde to step up and fill the void.
“You know this team is fully bought in and we have some good athletes in a lot of good places and I really feel like that if we stay healthy we’re going to be able to make some noise in both the WYL and hopefully in pursuit of a Valley championship,” Kloster said.
Lemoore will be a power football team, but with quarterback Justin Holaday’s development the team will also be able to be “finesse” on the field if they have to be Kloster said. But the main goal will be to run the ball and control the time of possession.
“I’ve gotten a little more comfortable back there now since this is my second year and I passed a lot last year — wasn’t really a running quarterback,” Holaday said. “Now I can start running more, got more comfortable, the line’s looking good, we’ll be good.”
The majority of Lemoore’s athletes are going to be on defense to help out a unit which surrendered 36.4 points per game. They also allowed the most points in league play (41.1 ppg) and scored the second fewest (20.6 ppg).
Linebacker William Kloster, son of Joshua, will be part of the hopeful defensive turnaround after he recorded a team-high 133 tackles last year and was second with three sacks.
“This year I think our defense is going to be really stacked,” William Kloster said. “We have a lot of key players out there and we should be looking really good on the defensive side of the ball.”
For the 2019 season, Lemoore was moved down from Division II to Division III, which gives them a better chance to compete in the playoffs if they get there — which they do plan on making.
“I know there’s a lot of tough teams, but I think we match up well,” Schalde said. “That’s our goal is a Valley championship if we can.”
Joshua Kloster said a successful season for the Tigers would be finishing over .500, making the playoffs and competing in Division III.
One of the biggest themes for the 2019 Tigers is the fact the team has bought into Kloster’s culture of respect and hard work. Kloster pointed out there’s no inner dysfunction between players or bellyaching.
“We’ve all bought into the program where as last year we weren’t bought in and now we’re all working towards one goal,” William Kloster said.
Schalde echoed William’s thoughts and said the team always breaks with the word “family,” which means something this year compared to last year when it was just a word.
“Last year it was mainly a mentality thing,” Schalde said about the team’s inability to compete. “There was a lot of negative vibes around the team and I feel like this year we really flipped that around. Coach Kloster’s helped start more of a positive culture on the team.”
Lemoore opens the season with a road game against Clovis East on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. The two teams faced each other in the 2018 season opener with Lemoore winning 7-6.
Player to watch
William Kloster will be one to watch on defense. He may be 5 feet 9 inches, but the 180-pound linebacker locates the ball and is a tackling machine. After leading his team with 133 tackles last season, a humble Kloster said “I’m just going to go out there and do what I usually do and try to help the team out any way I can.”
The senior may shine on defense, but does a little bit of everything. Kloster had 14 catches for 215 yards and was second with 154 rushing yards. He was third in all-purpose yards (369) and was the only player to average double-digit tackles per game (13.3).
