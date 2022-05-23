The Hanford High Bullpups traveled to the Central Coast on May 19 and upset the No. 3 seed Morro Bay Pirates 7-3 to advance to the semifinals of the Division III Central Section Playoffs.
The No. 6 seed Bullpups will host No. 7 seed Tulare Western on Tuesday, May 24 for a chance to compete for the Central Section Championship.
In Hanford’s win over Morro Bay, Christian Mendez and Zayvien Silvestre each had two RBIs. Kreston Gonzales and Derek McNary each finished the game with one RBI.
With a win over Tulare Western, the Bullpups would advance to the CIF Central Section Division III Championship game, which would be scheduled to be played Friday or Saturday, May 27 or 28 at a yet to be determined location. The other semifinal pits No. 1 seed Kingsburg hosting No. 13 seed Bakersfield.
Division IV Playoffs
The Lemoore Tigers baseball team is one win away from playing for a Central Section Championship after upsetting the No. 6 seed Washington Union Panthers on May 19. The No. 14 seed Tigers defeated the Panthers 7-3.
The Tigers advance to the semifinals of the Division IV playoffs and host No. 15 seed Garces Memorial on Tuesday, May 24 at Lemoore High School.
The other semifinal in Division IV is No. 1 seed Liberty-Madera against No. 5 seed Madera South.