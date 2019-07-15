{{featured_button_text}}
Cross wins Central Valley Mini Stock race at Madera Speedway

The CVMS Mini Stocks visited Madera Speedway. From left to right, former Madera champion Danny Myrick, CVMS point leader Dan Myrick, Lindsey Myrick and Brent Myrick.

 CONTRIBUTED BY CVMS

MADERA — Joshua Cross won the 25-lap House of JuJu Central Valley Mini Stock main event Saturday night at Madera Speedway. This was the lone appearance for the CVMS at Madera, and they were honored to be part of the Gerhardt Classic event. Cross is the current point leader at Stockton 99 Speedway.

Cross was fortunate enough to have the pole for the main event and he would lead every lap. This left the battle for second between a pair of Stockton area competitors, Joseph Reichmuth and second-ranked Stockton point runner Joey Flowers. Flowers held second for a lap before Reichmuth raced by for the position. However, Flowers stayed close behind and managed to briefly take second on lap 21. Reichmuth regained the position a lap later and would finish there as Cross won ahead of Reichmuth and Flowers.

Reigning CVMS champion Greg Baronian finished fourth as point leader Dan Myrick settled for fifth. Making up the balance of the top five were Ryan Blank, Gene Glover, Jeff Durant, Danny Myrick and Clinton Massey.

There were 17 competitors for this race and Cross was the only 17-second qualifier with a lap of 17.833. Reichmuth was second fastest at 18.301. They ran three six-lap heats, and Cross outran Baronian to win the first heat. Glover held off Blank to win the second heat, and the final heat race win went to Flowers in front of Ryan Doglione.

The Central Valley Mini Stocks will be at Keller Auto Speedway for their next event on August 10. For more information, go to www.centralvalleyministocks.com.

