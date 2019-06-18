HANFORD — Five local softball players will take the field one final time in the 38th Annual City/County All-Star Softball Game beginning tonight at 7 p.m. The game will be held at Margie Wright Diamond in Fresno with more than 40 players representing over 30 schools.
County will be the home team this year and City the visiting team with the game going a full nine innings. Tickets for the game are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.
Locally, Lemoore’s Megan Van Allen and Sierra Phelps, Hanford West’s Josie Simas, Sierra Pacific’s Arianna Chavarin and Hanford’s Emily Juarez will take part in the game.
“For me as a freshman, sophomore and junior this is the game you look forward to when you’re a senior, so it’s exciting getting to play against former teammates, getting to play with other former teammates so it's just a really good competition and it’s fun,” Simas said during Monday’s practice.
Simas was a First-Teamer in the All-Central Sequoia League selections and batted .592 with 14 RBIs and 14 runs scored in 12 league games. Juarez was voted to the Second Team in the All-West Yosemite League and batted .282 with a team-high 24 runs scored.
They’ll also have the services of WYL MVP Sierra Phelps, who slashed .461/.512/.671. All three categories led the Tigers this season. Phelps will be joined by teammate Megan Van Allen, who earned Honorable Mention. Van Allen batted .270 with nine runs scored.
Chavarin was a First Team selection in the All-East Sequoia League and slashed .609/.702/.76 on the season. The sentiment of playing in the City/County game was the same for Chavarin.
“I think I’ve been looking forward to this ever since I was a freshman on varsity and seeing everybody else going as seniors and playing and going out to support them I’m looking forward to that and being able to play with all these girls,” Chavarin said.
County also is rife with other talent, including Madison Alves from Kingsburg, Martha Lopez from Riverdale and Brianna Duncan from Immanuel. City will include the likes of Claire Buckley from Buchanan, Jenna Ahart from Bullard, Grace Henson from Clovis and plenty more. The City will be coached by Clovis North head coach Courtney Dale.
County will be led by Hanford West coach Russ Heffley. Heffley has been an assist coach multiple times before, but this is the first time he’ll be the head coach.
“It’s a great honor and to be able to have some of my coaches and Scotty [from Central] and Donnie from Hanford, we can all coach together,” Heffley said. “Instead of being rivals, now we’re all together and we get to laugh and have a good time and enjoy it.”
During Monday’s practice at Hanford West High School, Heffley had the team warm up before getting into infield and outfield drills where they ran different in-game scenarios.
“We’ve never all been on the same team together so we need to work on meshing and getting to know each other,” Chavarin said.
Heffley and his assistant coaches were watching the players in their primary and secondary positions to figure out where to use them come game time. He said he doesn’t want to accidentally put them in a position they’re uncomfortable in.
“You got nine innings to get them all in, try to get them at least time on the field and an at-bat, so it’s kind of tricky,” Heffley said. “Today, we’re kind of evaluating and see what we got.”
County is looking for a bit of revenge this season after City won last year’s game, 8-7, in walk-off fashion when Edison’s Kayla Bowen hit the game-winning double. Despite the fun and light-hearted atmosphere of an All-Star game at times, the end goal is always the same.
“It’ll be all good and fun for about six or seven innings and then we want to win,” Heffley said. “We want to put ourselves in a position to come the ninth inning we want to win the game.”
