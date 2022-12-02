College of the Sequoias extended one of the state's best starts while rolling into the semifinals of the 45th annual Gilcrest Invitational women's basketball tournament.

The Giants became one of three California Community College women's basketball teams to begin the season 8-0 — and one of only eight undefeated teams overall — during an 89-56 tournament-opening victory over College of the Canyons on Dec. 1 at Porter Field House.

Sequoias, which was the preseason No. 3-ranked team in Northern California by the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association, advances to face SoCal No. 7 Ventura at 7 p.m. Dec. 2. The winner of that game moves on to the championship of the eight-team tournament, scheduled for 4 p.m. Dec. 3.

