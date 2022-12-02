College of the Sequoias extended one of the state's best starts while rolling into the semifinals of the 45th annual Gilcrest Invitational women's basketball tournament.
The Giants became one of three California Community College women's basketball teams to begin the season 8-0 — and one of only eight undefeated teams overall — during an 89-56 tournament-opening victory over College of the Canyons on Dec. 1 at Porter Field House.
Sequoias, which was the preseason No. 3-ranked team in Northern California by the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association, advances to face SoCal No. 7 Ventura at 7 p.m. Dec. 2. The winner of that game moves on to the championship of the eight-team tournament, scheduled for 4 p.m. Dec. 3.
Ventura (6-0) beat NorCal No. 11 Chabot 61-56 in its opener.
The other semifinal features NorCal No. 1 San Joaquin Delta (4-3) against NorCal No. 6 Butte (9-1) at 5 p.m. Delta opened with a 76-59 victory over SoCal No. 2 Mt. San Antonio, while Butte topped SoCal No. 13 Los Angeles Valley 76-50.
A year after coughing up an eight point first half lead in an eventual 60-58 Gilcrest Invitational-opening loss to Canyons, Sequoias had little trouble with the Cougars this time.
The Giants never trailed and took control of the game with a 10-0 run in the second quarter that was keyed by four points from Geizzle Jones (Bullard High-Fresno).
Sequoias poured it on in the fourth quarter, outscoring Canyons 27-14.
A jumper by Maria Dias (Lisbon, Portugal) gave the Giants their biggest lead at 86-52 with 1:04 remaining in the game.
Camila Barreno (Ambato, Ecuador) led the Giants with 21 points, including a 5 of 7 performance on 3-pointers. She also contributed six assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Alana Roberts (Sierra Pacific-Hanford) finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and a steal.
Sequoias also received 15 points, six rebounds, five blocks and four steals from Jones; 13 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals from Dias; nine points, two assists, a rebound and a steal from Tiana Holland (Washington Union-Easton); five points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal from Taylor Roth (Sanger); and five points, three rebounds and two assists from Maci Chavez (Kingsburg).
In the consolation semifinals, L.A. Valley (2-2) will face Mt. SAC (2-4) at 1 p.m., and Chabot (3-7) takes on Canyons (3-2) at 3 p.m.
On Dec. 3, the schedule features game nine at 10 a.m., the consolation final at noon and the third-place game at 2 p.m.
Admission is $8 general and $5 for seniors and students.