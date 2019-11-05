College of Sequoia got the Dallas Jensen era off to a successful start, riding a big night from Ryan Johnson, a Hanford High alumni, to an 85-81 victory over Gavilan on Nov. 1 at Porter Field House.
Johnson, who was the Giants' starting quarterback to open last season before a knee injury ended his football career, finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. He sank four of six 3-point attempts.
Johnson's performance helped make a winner of Jensen in his debut as Giants coach. Jensen was hired in May to succeed Rusty Smith, who resigned after 18 seasons at COS. Jensen came to COS after two seasons at Gavilan, which hired his younger brother, Derek, to take over.
Derek was Dallas' assistant at Gavilan last season. Their parents, Cherie and Kort, made the trip from Gilroy to take in the first battle between the brothers as opposing college basketball coaches.
The Giants, who are ranked No. 6 in the state in the preseason poll by the California Community College Men's Basketball Coaches Association, also received 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks from Eliho Cobb (Santa Maria), six points, four rebounds and four steals from Savion Johnson (Hanford) and five assists from Dewayne Holmes (Riverside) against No. 25 Gavilan
Tiyon Martin (Pasadena) had eight points and six assists, Amil Fields (Hayward) had eight points and three rebounds, Carlos Allen (Atlanta) had seven points and four assists, and Tiveon Stroud (Selma) had six points and two blocks off the bench for COS.
The Giants return to action this weekend at the Hinson's Tire Pros Winter Classic in San Luis Obispo. COS will face host Cuesta at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and Allan Hancock at 3 p.m. Nov. 9.
COS Football
College of the Sequoias' football team became bowl eligible for the first time since 2013 with a 28-13 victory over West Hills-Lemoore on Nov. 2 at Mineral King Bowl.
The Giants (5-3, 2-1) also saw a path open toward a potential Valley Conference title following Fresno City's 26-24 victory over Modesto, which entered ranked No. 4 in the state by the JC Athletic Bureau and No. 3 by the California Community College Sports Information Association.
If COS wins out in its two remaining regular season games Nov. 9 at state Nos. 11/10 Fresno City (6-2, 3-0) and Nov. 16 at home against Sacramento City (2-6, 1-2), it would do no worse than tie for the school's first Valley Conference title since 1998. The Giants haven't played in a bowl since 2010.
COS rode another strong defensive performance and a big-play offense while improving to 38-12-1 all-time against the Falcons (0-8, 0-3), one of the older series in California community college football history dating to 1936.
After giving up Izaak Lindgren's 20-yard touchdown pass to Rayvon Smith on the game's first possession, the Giants dominated the rest of the first half to take control.
Davonte Green (Hammond, La.) broke loose for a 60-yard run on the first play of the ensuing drive, one of nine plays that went for 10 or more yards for COS, to set up a game-tying 5-yard touchdown pass from Gus Villareal (Dinuba) to Sergio Pena (Selma).
COS' defense, led by linebacker Mitch Maggini (Riverdale), held the Falcons to 18 or fewer yards on their final seven possessions of the first half, the last three ending in interceptions by Jeremiah Russell (Knoxville, Tenn.), Noah Beukers (Washington Union) and Bobby Peele.
Russell returned his interception 30 yards for a touchdown that gave COS a 21-7 lead with 2:02 left in the second quarter.
Peele's interception was his state-best sixth of the season and 11th of his career, two away from tying COS' career record of 13 shared by Tom Roberts (1963-65) and Jacob Yavasile (1997-98).
The Giants also received a 44-yard touchdown from Villareal to Bryson Allen (Tulare Union) in the second quarter. Allen has caught at least one touchdown pass in every COS game this season.
Green, who had his second straight big game, scored on a 3-yard run with 11:21 remaining in the third quarter to put the Giants up 28-7.
West Hills closed to 28-14 on Dwan James' 8-yard touchdown run with 7:28 left in the third, but COS' defense stopped consecutive drives deep into Giants' territory to preserve the victory.
Green picked up 35 of his season second-best 170 yards as COS milked the final 3:05 off the clock to wrap up its second straight victory. Green had 171 yards during a 31-21 win over San Joaquin Delta on Oct. 26.
Maggini led COS' defense with nine tackles. Beukers had eight tackles, Noah Wright (Lemoore) had six, including a stop for loss, while Rook Landers (Knoxville, Tenn.) and Anthony Cervantes (Tulare Western) each had five tackles. Corleone Peters (New Orleans) had two sacks.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
COS moved closer to a second straight 20-win season with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-20 victory at Taft on Nov. 1.
You have free articles remaining.
Behind 14 kills from Christa Pilgrim (Mission Oak), the Giants improved to 17-6 overall with four matches left in the regular season.
COS remained in second place behind state No. 3-ranked Fresno City in the Central Valley Conference at 11-1 following its fifth straight win.
The Giants, who are listed among the "Best of the Rest" in the California Community College Women's Volleyball Coaches Association's state Top 25 rankings, also received 10 kills from Hazel Martinez (Mission Oak), seven kills from Madison Sousa (Hanford West), five kills from Jayda English (Lemoore), 25 assists and eight digs from Sydney Guinn (Exeter) and 15 digs from Alexis Carmona (Madera).
COS, which went 21-9 last season while making its fourth straight postseason appearance, is set to host Merced (11-6, 8-5) at 6 p.m. Nov. 6. The Giants also play at West Hills-Lemoore (3-13, 3-9) at 6 p.m. Nov. 8.
A showdown for the conference lead looms at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 when COS plays at Fresno City (24-2, 12-0). The Rams beat the Giants 25-18, 25-13, 25-10 on Oct. 11.
COS' final regular season home match is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 15 against Reedley (2-14, 1-12).
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
COS split games against fellow Northern California-ranked opposition while going 2-1 at the season-opening Jocelyn Mancebo Classic at San Joaquin Delta in Stockton over the weekend.
The Giants, who are ranked No. 6 in NorCal in the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association poll, lost their first game 82-79 to No. 11 Feather River on Nov. 1, despite 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals from Alaysia Reed (Las Vegas).
COS (2-1) held a 68-62 lead through three quarters, but were outscored 20-11 in the fourth. Felicia Ramirez (Caruthers) had 18 points and nine rebounds, Serena Ybarra (Coalinga) added 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and McKenna Hsiung (Bakersfield) contributed 10 points, three rebounds and three steals off the bench for the Giants.
COS rebounded with an 88-46 victory over Merritt (0-2) on Nov. 2 behind 22 points, six rebounds and three steals from Hailee Edwards (Ridgeview-Bakersfield) off the bench. Ramirez scored 10 points, Hsiung added nine points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals, and Elyssa Brumfield (Golden Valley-Bakersfield), Aubrey Nunes (El Diamante), Reed, Neli Diaz (McFarland), Clarissa Chavez (Redwood) and Sapphire Jones (Hanford) all contributed seven points in a balanced scoring effort.
The Giants wrapped up the tournament Nov. 3 with a 74-54 win over No. 10 Solano (1-2) as Reed led the way with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block.
Ybarra had 13 points and three rebounds, Ramirez had 10 points, Brumfield had eight points and Edwards eight points and five rebounds for COS.
The Giants are idle until Nov. 13, when it plays at Allan Hancock.
MEN'S SOCCER
COS saw Taft take the lead on Cristian Pineda's goal in the 78th minute en route to a 3-1 loss against the host Cougars on Nov. 1.
The Giants (4-11-2, 1-4-0) scored in the 35th minute before Taft (6-8-3, 3-1-1) equalized in the 60th.
COS is set to play at state No. 12-ranked Clovis (10-3-5, 2-1-2) at 1 p.m. Nov. 5 and at West Hills-Lemoore (3-10-1, 0-4-0) at 1 p.m. Nov. 8.
The Giants conclude the regular season with a home game against No. 3 Fresno City (12-0-6, 4-0-1). Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. from their campus field.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Alyssa Flores and Rebekah Campos scored back-to-back in the 32nd and 34th minutes to give state No. 2-ranked Fresno City (16-0-2, 5-0-1) a lead it would not relinquish during a 6-0 victory over COS (6-7-3, 0-5-1).
The Giants received seven saves from goalkeeper Ciana Koo (Woodlake).
COS plays at Clovis (6-6-3, 4-1-1) at 3 p.m. Nov. 5 and at Taft (8-6-3, 3-2-1) at 1 p.m. Nov. 8.
The Giants conclude the regular season with home games on campus against Reedley (8-5-2, 2-3-1) at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 and against West Hills-Lemoore (7-6-2, 1-4-1) at 1 p.m. Nov. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.