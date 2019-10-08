HANFORD — For the third consecutive week, the Golden Bears claimed the top spot in the East Sequoia League Mini Tournament.
Sierra Pacific put together a score of 251 over nine holes — their best nine-hole score in the ESL this season — and bested Lindsay, Strathmore and Granite Hills.
“The girls are playing really consistent golf right now and are working hard to win their sixth straight ESL championship and qualify to play in the D-III Valley championship,” Sierra Pacific coach Chris Mesa said.
The finishing order remained the same for a third week in a row with the Cardinals (295) ending in second, the Spartans (304) in third and the Grizzlies not recording a qualifying score.
The Golden Bears hosted the tournament at Kings Country Club on Monday and teed off at 11 a.m.
No. 1 golfer Sam Coons led Sierra Pacific again with a team-best 47 on the home course. The senior is the only Golden Bear to shoot in the 40s in all three tournaments.
No. 3 Subreen Nahal put together a personal league-best 48 — eight strokes better than her previous best 56 — and No. 2 Makayla Cawley rounded out the top three with a 51.
No. 4 Megan Ulibarri carded a 52, No. 6 Megan Rocha scored a 53 and No. 5 Chloe Capella had a 55 in her first league tournament this season.
Sierra Pacific has a dual match against Chowchilla at Kings Country Club on Thursday with a tee time of 2 p.m. The match is also Senior Night where five of the team’s nine players will be honored. Coons, Ulibarri, Rocha, Haley Arlitz and Journey Claycamp are the five seniors this season.
“My seniors are working hard to finish their high school golf careers with a fourth consecutive ESL championship and leave a legacy for our younger girls to follow next year,” Mesa said.
