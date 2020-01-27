I couldn’t believe it at first. I still don’t believe it. It’s unfair, but Kobe is no longer here.
As the entire world now knows, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, along with seven others, tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday. Quite frankly, none of it makes sense.
The former Los Angeles Lakers superstar was just getting started with his second act. An Oscar, a No. 1 New York Times Bestseller, coaching his daughter’s team and so much more was accomplished in such a short retirement.
He was destined for greatness off the court.
I could tell you about his five NBA championships, his MVP, the magical 81-point game or his last 60-point hurrah that he left us with. But we all know the numbers by now. I’d like to tell you, dear Sentinel reader, what he meant to me.
I yell “Kobe!” when I shoot anything in a basket. These days it’s usually a piece of paper into a trash can at work with a fond memory of Kobe.
But back in the day, the sentiment was yelled while watching Kobe on a near-nightly basis during the NBA season when I was in high school. Watching him and his teammates battle for the next championship was always riveting.
Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals is firmly etched into my brain. I remember him hitting two free throws and rising up over Ray Allen to give the Lakers — and extend — the lead in the fourth quarter. As they prevailed, I still remember Kobe chasing down the ball as the final seconds ticked off the clock. Looking back on it, it’s an even more perfect scene now.
My family and I have vast differences in what we like, but Kobe and the Lakers were something that always brought us together in front of the TV. We high-fived after that 2010 championship and were elated as could be. Good times.
I had the privilege of seeing Kobe play at the Staples Center on April 5, 2011. I had just turned 17 three days prior and getting to watch the Lakers play was a birthday gift for my brother and I.
The Lakers lost 86-85 to the Utah Jazz. Kobe lost possession of the ball on the final play of the game, but it really didn’t matter. The joy and excitement of getting to watch my hero do his thing on the court is something that’s going to stick with me forever.
It was the one and only time I got to see him play at the Staples Center.
Kobe was and still is my favorite basketball player ever. His now-famous “Mamba Mentality” was something to see. The man never quit and made sure he outworked his opponent every night on the court.
Even in his 20th NBA season, when his body said no, but his mind said yes, there he was willing himself up and down the court. That 60-point finale against the Jazz was a thing of beauty. I sat in my apartment watching the game alone in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania less than a month away from my college graduation.
I felt like I was 16 again. I cheered, I groaned, I cheered some more and finally just went bonkers at what Kobe did over the final minutes of the game. The Black Mamba would not be denied.
The true “Mamba Mentality,” in my opinion, belongs to Kobe and can’t be replicated, but we can adopt it. We can put our all into what we do and how we do it. And not just in our work, but we can put it to use with others in how we encourage and love those around us.
Kobe said, “The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great at whatever they want to do.” It’s true.
So, after hearing the terrible and unbelievable news, I just felt numb. How could Kobe be gone? He was indestructible. He always got up. He never let anything stop him.
I sat on my couch in front of my TV for hours just watching player after player remember Kobe. At some point, I figured (more hoped) someone would say he was actually fine, but that message never came.
Kobe was always bigger than basketball. He was one of the best to ever do it and gave me (and plenty others) so many amazing memories. It pains me that there won’t be any new memories.
I was supposed to watch Kobe get old courtside at Lakers games over the next couple decades. I was supposed to say "That's Kobe Bryant right there!" when my kids were watching basketball in the future. Instead, I'll point to a highlight, photo, mural, statue and everything else we're going to immortalize him in and say, “That was Kobe Bryant.”
So, Kobe, wherever you are, thank you for your contributions to the game. Thank you for your contributions off the court. Thank you for showing a young kid from Southern California what the “Mamba Mentality” was all about.
Thank you for everything Kobe. You are missed and loved. RIP Mamba.
