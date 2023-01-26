logan.jpg

Logan Schweizer takes a swing for the COS Giants. 

 Norma Foster/COS Athletics

Jody Allen enters his 30th season as College of the Sequoias baseball coach with a collection of players capable of extending the program's streak of postseason appearances in four consecutive championship seasons.

Allen, however, said his Giants have much development to make to reach the Northern California playoffs again.

"I feel like we have a lot of talent," Allen said. "I've talked a lot about talent with our guys through the fall. But what we haven't done yet is play as consistently as we'd like. We have areas where we have lapses. If we can become more consistent, we have the chance to be pretty good."

