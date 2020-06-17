CIF Announces 2019-20 Academic Team Champions
SACRAMENTO — The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced 16 State Academic Team Champions for the 2019-2020 school year. Due to the impact of COVID-19 during the Spring, only Fall and Winter sports were recognized. The CIF State Academic Team Champions program was initiated in 1996 to reward teams with the highest collective grade-point-averages, based on an unweighted 4.0 scale, in their respective sport.

CIF State Academic Team Champions will receive a banner, suitable for display in their school gym, to recognize this accomplishment. All nominees were their respective CIF Section Academic Team Champions. Section offices forwarded their winners in all sports to the state office for consideration.

The Southern Section had eight teams represented, followed by three teams from the Central Coast Section. The North Coast and San Diego Sections had two teams each, followed by the Central Section with one team. Poly Pasadena (SS) was the only school with two teams (Girls Golf and Girls Water Polo) to accomplish a state-high team GPA. The girls' volleyball team from Joshua Springs Christian (SS) was the only team to achieve a 4.00 GPA.

Below is a list of the top team GPAs in each CIF approved sport for Fall and Winter (listed by GPA).

2019-20 Academic Team Champions

Sport, School, Section, Section, GPA

Girls Volleyball-Joshua Springs Christian, Yucca Valley, Southern, 4.00

Girls Basketball-Calvary Chapel, Santa Ana, Southern, 3.98

Boys Cross Country-Providence, Santa Barbara, Southern, 3.98

Girls Cross Country-Webb, Claremont, Southern, 3.96

Girls Golf-Poly, Pasadena, Southern, 3.96

Girls Tennis-Whitney, Cerritos, Southern, 3.95

Girls Water Polo-Poly, Pasadena, Southern, 3.94

Boys Basketball-Lynbrook, San Jose, Central Coast, 3.91

Girls Soccer-Eastlake, Chula Vista, San Diego, 3.90

Girls Wrestling-Head Royce, Oakland, North Coast, 3.90

Boys Soccer-Nueva, San Mateo, Central Coast, 3.86

Boys Water Polo-Hanford, Central, 3.86

Girls Field Hockey-La Costa Canyon, Carlsbad, San Diego, 3.82

Trad. Competitive Cheer-Salinas, Central Coast, 3.67

Boys Wrestling-Mission San Jose, Fremont, North Coast, 3.67

Football-Sage Hill, Newport Beach, Southern, 3.66

