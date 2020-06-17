CIF Announces 2019-20 Academic Team Champions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SACRAMENTO — The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced 16 State Academic Team Champions for the 2019-2020 school year. Due to the impact of COVID-19 during the Spring, only Fall and Winter sports were recognized. The CIF State Academic Team Champions program was initiated in 1996 to reward teams with the highest collective grade-point-averages, based on an unweighted 4.0 scale, in their respective sport.

CIF State Academic Team Champions will receive a banner, suitable for display in their school gym, to recognize this accomplishment. All nominees were their respective CIF Section Academic Team Champions. Section offices forwarded their winners in all sports to the state office for consideration.

The Southern Section had eight teams represented, followed by three teams from the Central Coast Section. The North Coast and San Diego Sections had two teams each, followed by the Central Section with one team. Poly Pasadena (SS) was the only school with two teams (Girls Golf and Girls Water Polo) to accomplish a state-high team GPA. The girls' volleyball team from Joshua Springs Christian (SS) was the only team to achieve a 4.00 GPA.

Below is a list of the top team GPAs in each CIF approved sport for Fall and Winter (listed by GPA).