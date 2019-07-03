Chukchansi Park to light up with fireworks during homestand

FRESNO — The eighth Fresno Grizzlies homestand of the 2019 season — the franchise’s debut as Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals — is scheduled for July 4-6, with four games against the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners). Fans are encouraged to buy tickets online at FresnoGrizzlies.com to avoid lines at the ticket office on game day. Here is a preview of the long weekend's promotional schedule:
Thursday, July 4 (6:35 p.m.) — Biggest Fourth of July fireworks show in the Valley, presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC 30: Fans will be permitted on the field for fireworks following the game — the biggest holiday show in Fresno and the Central Valley. Tickets are moving quickly for this game. Fans should visit FresnoGrizzlies.com or the Chukchansi Park ticket office ASAP to secure their seats. $13 standing-room-only seats will be available once individual seats are sold out.
July 4th BBQ: In the Cantina (left-field side of ballpark), a $35 all-you-can eat ticket is available by visiting the ticket office, or buying online at this link: https://groupmatics.events/event/4thjuly2.
Admission price includes ticket to the game. Menu includes: Burgers, hot dogs, brisket, corn on the cob, baked beans, macaroni salad, watermelon, ice cream sandwiches, brownies and iced tea/soda. ($19 upgrade for season ticket holders.)
Stars & Stripes Jersey Auction: Game-worn Grizzlies Independence Day jerseys will be available for bid, with proceeds benefiting Central California Food Bank. Winners will receive jerseys autographed by the players.
AND MORE: The “Growlifornia Monsoon” waterslide(s), now a 4th of July tradition at Chukchansi Park, will return and can be found at the Splash Park presented by Community Medical Centers. Five to six food/taco trucks will be on the Tulare Plaza as well.
Friday, July 5 (7:05 p.m.) — Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Fresno Madera Farm Credit: Back-to-back fireworks nights for the final time this season! Double your fireworks fun by coming back on Friday, for another spectacular show.
25-cent hot dog night, presented by JD Food: 25-cent hot dogs will be available until the 7thinning, limit 10 per customer visit/transaction. Anyone dressed as a hot dog will be admitted to the game for FREE.
Saturday, July 6 (Single-admission doubleheader, 5:05 p.m.) — Parker T. Bear’s birthday celebration: Join Grizzlies mascot Parker as he celebrates his birthday with a bunch of his mascot pals from across California, including Sourdough Sam from the San Francisco 49ers. Since it's Parker's birthday, Parker's Prospects Kids Club members get a FREE ticket to this doubleheader and parents/adults with them can take advantage of $10 discounted tickets. Just bring a Parker's Prospects membership card to the ticket office!
The Great American Taco Deal: Stop by or call the ticket office at 320-TIXS for this FANTASTIC deal. $39.98 gets you: One Taco Truck Throwdown 9 admission, two TTT9 taco vouchers and one reserved ticket to either Friday’s game (7/5) or Saturday’s doubleheader (7/6). This offer is not available online, but only by calling or visiting the Fresno Grizzlies ticket office at Chukchansi Park.
*Tickets are good for both games of the doubleheader, which will bring the Grizzlies to the All-Star Break. There will be a roughly 30- to 40-minute break in-between games.
