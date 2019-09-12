Central Valley Mini Stocks Return To Lemoore Raceway

Lemoore - The House of JuJu Central Valley Mini Stocks return to the 1/5 mile dirt oval at Lemoore Raceway this Saturday night. This is their second appearance of the season as another scheduled race has been rained out. The talented racers of the group have taken their show on the road in recent weeks, but Lemoore Raceway is where it started for them two years ago.
Dan Myrick, who is a winner on the circuit with the group this year, carries a 79 point advantage over Darren Brown coming into this race. Brown won the season opener at Lemoore and has managed to build a 30 point advantage over Jeff Durant in the race for second. With the drivers vying for $5,000 in point fund money from series sponsor House of JuJu of Clovis and Morro Bay, the numbers have gone up this year. In Hanford, the group has never produced less than 24 cars for any of their visits.
Dan Myrick has done such a good job in the four races held in Hanford so far that he is the only driver in the field with four Top 5 finishes. He also has a win there, giving him an 11 point lead in that track's championship race. The visits to Hanford have seen the group welcome two new members to the Central Valley Mini Stock Association. Gene Glover, who is third in points at Hanford, also hold down fifth in points with the CVMS. Only one point behind him is Clinton Massey. Both drivers have proven to be tough competitors at several different venues in recent years.
You have free articles remaining.
Glover and Massey both have hopes of moving further up the ladder. Holding the fourth position in the standings is the consistent Ryan Blank, and he's just two points in front of Glover, while trailing Durant by 22 points. Blank has been looking so good this year that there's been some speculation that he could get his first feature win sometime soon. Some of the stars to watch for this week include Top 10 ranked Brent Myrick, Greg Baronian, Ryan Doglione and Danny Myrick. Four-time Merced Speedway winner Shawn DePriest is also anticipated for the show.
Baronian is the reigning series champion, while Danny Myrick won the inaugural title in 2017. Baronian had taken on a new job and sold his car, but scheduling was such that he was able to return. He got a ride in one of the Dan Myrick cars to get back to the track and did some car hopping in the following races before securing his own ride once again. Ryan Doglione, meanwhile, has built cars for his father and brother to make it a three-car team this year.
Lemoore Raceway is known as a Micro Sprint track with some great racing, but the CVMS has proven during these past few years that the Mini Stocks put on a good show on that track as well. Saturday should be no different. For further information, go to www.centralvalleyministocks.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.