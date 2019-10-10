Central Valley Mini Stocks Return to Lemoore Raceway Saturday Night

Lemoore - The House of JuJu Central Valley Mini Stocks make their final appearance of the season at Lemoore Raceway this Saturday night. The event is CC Biker night, presented by Papa's Place. Joining the Mini Stocks on the 1/5 mile dirt oval will be the VRA Dwarf Cars.
Lemoore Raceway is where the Central Valley Mini Stocks got started with an exhibition race at the end of the 2016 season. Each year, the group has grown, and that has enabled them to expand beyond Lemoore to other area racing venues. With seven races in the books this year, Dan Myrick is leading the championship charge by 61 points over Gene Glover. While Myrick is a feature winner this season, Glover has managed to finish as high as third.
The Mini Stocks had an entertaining show last time they were at Lemoore. The 14 Main Event competitors ran 25 laps without a yellow flag interruption. Although reigning champion Greg Baronian went on to win his second feature race of the season, Dan Myrick made it close when they hit heavy traffic. Myrick would settle for second, while Ryan Blank earned yet another third place finish. Baronian isn't in the championship chase this season as he got off to a late start. He wasn't even planning to race, but last minute changes in his schedule enabled to him to make a return.
Blank is only three points behind Glover in a close race for second in the standings. With championship point fund money on the line for the Top 10 finishers, thanks to House of JuJu of Clovis and Morro Bay, drivers are still jockeying for position. For much of the season, Darren Wilson has held the second spot in the standings. Wilson was the winner of the season opener at Lemoore, but his most recent race is one he'd rather forget. He only made four laps before having to retire with mechanical issues. As a result, Wilson slipped to fourth in the standings, 29 points behind Blank. Jeff Durant remains in fifth, 16 points behind Wilson.
You have free articles remaining.
There are some hard chargers in the Central Valley Mini Stocks, and this includes Danny Myrick. The father of the current point leader won the 2017 championship. He's made a return in recent weeks and finished fifth behind son Brent Myrick at the previous Lemoore race. Both drivers are anticipated this week along with Sean DePriest, Randy Brown and Ryan Doglione. Last time out, teen racers Ethan and Tustin Griffioen made their division debut, finishing eighth and ninth, respectively.
CVMS leadership has been trying to bring support classes to their Lemoore Raceway events as a way to give the fans a little bit more of a show. They've had the California Mod Lites and the South Bay Dwarf Cars join them in the past. The VRA Dwarf Cars will be there on Saturday night. These drivers compete regularly at Ventura Raceway, where such stars as Jason Horton, Trent Morley, Nick Velazquez, Nick Velazquez III and Tom Morley put on a good show for the fans. The Dwarf Cars get around the little track in Lemoore pretty well, and they are always entertaining to watch.
Saturday night will be the final opportunity to check out the CVMS Mini Stocks at Lemoore. With just two point events remaining on the schedule, the championship battle is not over yet, but this show will certainly be important for drivers looking to make a move up. For further information, go to the Central Valley Mini Stocks Facebook page or www.centralvalleyministocks.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.