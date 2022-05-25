The Hanford High Bullpups and Lemoore High Tigers baseball teams advanced to the CIF Central Section Championships after victories on May 24.
The Bullpups, the No. 6 seed in the Division III Playoffs, earned a 1-0 win over No. 7 seed Tulare Western in Hanford.
Jaycob Olaes had the lone RBI in the bottom of the second inning that gave the Bullpups the lead. Derek McNary earned the win on the mound pitching 6.2 innings allowing no runs and striking out eight batters. Gabe Magallan came in to record the final out and send the Bullpups to the Division III Championship.
Hanford will play No. 13 seed Bakersfield High School in the championship game that will take place on Saturday, May 28 at 6 p.m. at Valley Strong Ball Park in Visalia. Tickets can be purchased at gofan.co
Lemoore High School
The Lemoore High School Tigers, the No. 14 seed in the Division IV playoffs, defeated the No. 15 seed Garces-Memorial High School 8-3 on May 24 to advance to the CIF Central Section Division IV Championships game. No stats were available for the game.
Lemoore will play No. 5 seed Madera South High School on Saturday, May 28 at 11 a.m. at Pete Beiden Field at Fresno State. Tickets for the game can be purchased at gofan.co