It was another offensive explosion for the Hanford High Bullpups in their game against the Buhach Colony Thunder on Aug. 26 at the Neighbor Bowl.
The Bullpups scored 70 points and shut out the Thunder in a 70-0 win. The Bullpups outscored their first two opponents this season 141-7.
Hanford was led by Kourdey Glass who had six carries for 83 yards and four touchdowns. He also had two catches for 10 yards and a touchdown. Albert Richardson had three carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Daniel Gomez threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Taveon Patterson had one receiving touchdown.
Cannon Sanchez, Hanford High head coach, was happy with the win but still sees some improvement needed for the team.
"We have to get better in a lot of phases. We talk about starting fast each week and we didn’t do that tonight," Sanchez said. "We’re still finding our groove offensively, we’re young right now and still trying to build chemistry."
Devin Marzett also had two touchdowns, one interception returned for a touchdown and a punt return touchdown. Jordan Black and Eli Noyola each had nine tackles to lead the Bullpups on defense. Noyola also added two sacks.
"Our defensive has been playing great football. Anytime you don’t let the opponent score you’re doing something right and they’ve been good in back-to-back weeks," Sanchez said.
Hanford will take their first road trip of the season, when they play Golden West High on Friday, Sept. 1 in Visalia.
"We’re at Golden West next week. We’re hoping to be better in all three phases this week," Sanchez said.
Bullpups volleyball start season strong
The Hanford High Bullpups volleyball team moved to 4-0 on the young season with a 3-0 win over McLane High School on Aug. 24 in Fresno.
Set scores for the Bullpups win were 25-13, 25-16 and 25-6. No stats were available for the win over McLane.
Hanford was coming off a 3-1 victory over Sanger West High School on Aug. 22 in Hanford. Set scores were 25-20, 25-18, 21-25, and 25-18.
Arris Fellhauer had seven kills to lead the Bullpups. Elizabeth Sifuentes added six kills. Claire Welch had seven aces serving and Alexis Linen finished with 26 digs.
Hanford will play El Diamante High School on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
The Bullpups are coming off an appearance in the CIF State Division V Northern Regional Championship in 2022.
Hanford West Girls Water polo
The Hanford West Huskies moved to 6-0 on the young season following a 16-11 win over Hanford High on Aug. 25 at Hanford West.
Drew Black led the way for the Huskies with six goals, while Alissa Cano added four. Jordyn Aspeitia and Allisandra Cortez each finished with two goals.
The Huskies will return to action on Tuesday, Sept. 5 against Strathmore High School.