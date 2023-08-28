It was another offensive explosion for the Hanford High Bullpups in their game against the Buhach Colony Thunder on Aug. 26 at the Neighbor Bowl.

The Bullpups scored 70 points and shut out the Thunder in a 70-0 win. The Bullpups outscored their first two opponents this season 141-7. 

Hanford was led by Kourdey Glass who had six carries for 83 yards and four touchdowns. He also had two catches for 10 yards and a touchdown. Albert Richardson had three carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Daniel Gomez threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Taveon Patterson had one receiving touchdown. 

