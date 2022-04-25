The Hanford High Bullpups baseball team is in first place in the West Yosemite League following a two-game sweep over Mt. Whitney High School on April 19 and April 21. The Bullpups are 15-7 overall and 7-2 in the WYL.
Hanford defeated Mt. Whitney 4-3 on April 19 in Visalia. They then defeated Mt. Whitney on April 21 5-2 in Hanford.
In the 4-3 win, the Bullpups scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to come from behind to earn the win. Gabe Magallan led the way for the Bullpups with two RBIs. He also earned the win on the mound.
In the Bullpups 5-2 win on April 21, they were led by Derek McNary and Christian Mendez who each had one RBI. McNary also earned the win on the pitching six innings allowing no runs on two hits. He struck out six batters in the game. Mason Soares earned the save.
Hanford High will return to the field on Tuesday, April 26 against second-place Redwood who is also 7-2 in the WYL. They will then play Redwood on Thursday, April 28 in Visalia.
Sierra Pacific Baseball
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears remain undefeated in the East Sequoia League after defeating Woodlake 10-6 on April 20 and Farmersville 18-1 on April 22.
The Golden Bears are currently 17-6 overall and 7-0 in the CSL.
In the Golden Bears 10-6 win over Woodlake, they were led by Austin Price who had three RBIs. Jacob Mainer had two RBIs, while Issac Ibarra and Jayce Taylor each added one RBI.
Mainer earned the win on the mound, while AJ Bekedem earned the save. No stats were available for Sierra Pacific’s win over Granite Hills.
The Golden Bears return to the field on Tuesday, April 26 against Farmersville. They then will play Lindsay High on Wednesday, April 27 and Granite Hills on Friday, April 29.
Hanford West Baseball
The Hanford West Huskies earned their first win the in Central Sequoia League after defeating Dinuba High 7-5 on April 21.
Peyton Enriquez and Abel Ramos led the way for the Huskies each with two RBIs. Julio Montes, Brenden Lopez and Chacho Landeros each had one RBI.
The Huskies play at Kingsburg High School on Tuesday, April 26. They then will play at Selma High School on Friday, April 29.
Lemoore Baseball
The Lemoore High Tigers baseball team is currently 3-6 in the WYL after splitting two games against El Diamante High School. The Tigers fell to El Diamante 11-1 on April 19. They then earned the 7-4 win on April 21 in Visalia. No stats were available for either game.
Lemoore opens a two-game series against Golden West High School on Tuesday, April 26 in Visalia. They will play Golden West on Thursday, April 28 in Lemoore.
The Tigers are currently 7-15 overall.