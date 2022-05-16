The road to the CIF Central Section Division II Championships will go through Hanford after the Hanford High Bullpups softball team earned the No. 1 seed. The Bullpups, who are coming off ending the regular season 19-6 overall and 10-0 in the West Yosemite League will host No. 16 seed Sunnyside High School in the first round on Wednesday, May 18 in Hanford. With a win, the Bullpups would host either No. 8 Selma High or No. 9 seed Redwood High School in the second round of the playoffs on Friday, May 20.
The Bullpups were coming off a 5-1 victory over Lemoore High in their final game of the regular season on May 13.
Golden Bears finish unbeaten in ESL
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears softball team finished the regular season with a 6-0 win over Corcoran High School on May 11 en route to winning the East Sequoia League Championship.
The Golden Bears finished ESL play with a perfect 12-0 record and are 19-8 overall. They received the No. see in the CIF Central Section Division V playoffs when seedings were announced on May 14.
In Sierra Pacific’s victory over Corcoran, Brinnon Beigel led the way with a home run and three RBIs. Esabella Solis finished the game with two RBIs, while Mariah Brown added one. Beigel also earned the win on the mound allowing just three hits and striking out 12 batters.
The Golden Bears received the No. 7 seed in the Division IV Central Section Playoffs and will host No. 10 seed San Luis Obispo in the first round of playoffs on Wednesday, May 18 in Hanford.
The Hanford West Huskies softball team earned the No. 15 seed in the Division IV playoffs and will travel to play Mission Prep High School on Wednesday, May 18.
Hanford Baseball
The Hanford High baseball team ended the regular season with a split in a two-game series against Lemoore High School May 10 and 12. The Tigers defeated the Bullpups 5-1 on May 10, before the Bullpups won game two on May 12 5-4.
No stats were available for the Tigers in either game. For the Bullpups in their win on May 12, Chris Clement led the way with three RBIs. Victor Tamayo and Zayvien Silvestre each had one RBI.
The Bullpups are currently 16-12 overall and finished 807 in the West Yosemite League. The Bullpups earned the No. 6 seed in the Division III playoffs and will host Sanger High on Tuesday, May 17 in the first round of the playoffs. A win, and they would advance to the second round against No. 3 seed Morro Bay or No. 14 seed El Diamante High.
Sierra Pacific Baseball
Coming off winning the East Sequoia League with a 12-0 record, the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears baseball team received the No. 12 seed in the Division III playoffs. They will travel to play No.5 seed Monache High on Tuesday, May 17. A win and they would advance to play No. 4 seed Taft or No. 13 seed Bakersfield.
Sierra Pacific was coming off a season ending 17-3 win over Corcoran on May 12. Dominic Dias, Eli Bookout and Austin Price each had two RBIs.
Hanford West Baseball
The Hanford West Huskies baseball team will enter the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the Division IV playoffs and will host No. 13 seed Mission Prep High on Tuesday, May 17. A win and they would host No. 5 seed Madera South or No. 12 seed Golden West High.
Lemoore High School earned the No. 14 seed in the Division IV playoffs and will travel to play No. 3 seed Dos Palos High School.