The Hanford Bullpups softball team is one win away from capturing a CIF Central Section title. The No. 1 seed Bullpups defeated the No. 5 seed Madera Coyotes 3-0 on May 25 to advance to the championship game.
Hanford will play No. 7 seed Bullard High on Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State. Tickets can be purchased at gofan.co. Bullard is coming off a 9-3 win over Kingsburg High School.
The Bullpups last played for a Section Championship in 2019. That year they fell to Kingsburg High School. The Bullpups last won a title in 2016 which ended a 29-year drought at the time.
The two teams played each other earlier this season in a tournament. Bullard won the game 2-1.