The Hanford High Bullpups volleyball team had a magical run to the CIF State Division v Northern Regional Finals. The Bullpups, who were the No. 11 seed, upset the No. 6 seed and No. 2 seed en route to the finals.
The Bullpups fought hard but their season came to an end on Nov. 15 after a 3-2 loss to No. 5 seed Berean Christian. Set scores were 25-16, 17-25, 23-25, 25-23 and 10-15.
Hanford was coming off a runner-up finish in the CIF Central Section Division IV playoffs.
Hanford opened the state playoffs on Nov. 8 with a victory over No. 6 seed East Nicolaus 3-1. Set scores were 29-27, 21-25, 25-21 and 25-22. They then defeated No. 14 seed Colusa High School on Nov. 10. Set scores were 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 26-28 and 15-9. Hanford High advanced to the Northern Regionals semifinals against No. 2 seed Willows High School (Sacramento).
The Bullpups upset Willows High School on Nov. 12 3-2 to advance to the regional finals. No set scores were reported.
The Bullpups end the season with an 22-13 overall record. They finished in second place in the West Yosemite League.
An email sent to the team coach for comment was not answered at presstime.