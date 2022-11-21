111422-han-photo-hanford-high-volleyball
In this file photo, Hanford High’s Arris Fellhauser scores against Colusa High’s Karsyn Gwinnup (5) and Nicole Carrere (6) in the second game of their match on Thursday Nov. 10  night in Hanford. 

 Gary Feinstein, contributor

The Hanford High Bullpups volleyball team had a magical run to the CIF State Division v Northern Regional Finals. The Bullpups, who were the No. 11 seed, upset the No. 6 seed and No. 2 seed en route to the finals.

The Bullpups fought hard but their season came to an end on Nov. 15 after a 3-2 loss to No. 5 seed Berean Christian. Set scores were 25-16, 17-25, 23-25, 25-23 and 10-15.

Hanford was coming off a runner-up finish in the CIF Central Section Division IV playoffs.

