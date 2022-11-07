The Hanford High Bullpups opened their quest for a CIF Central Section Division II Championship with a dominant 84-21 victory over No. 13 seed Ridgeview High Wolf Pack on Nov. 4 in Hanford.
The No. 4 seed Bullpups advance to the quarterfinals where they will host No. 5 seed Bakersfield Christian High School on Friday, Nov. 11 in Hanford. A win and the Bullpups would face the winner of the game between No. 1 seed Central Valley Christian and No. 8 seed Sanger High School. The semifinals will be played on Friday, Nov. 18.
After Ridgeview took an early 7-0 lead, Hanford answered back with a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Donavan Smith to tie the game at 7-7. They then took a 14-7 lead after a 67-yard touchdown connection from Cayden Muir to Albert Richardson. Ridgeview scored later in the first quarter to tie the game 14-14. The Bullpups offense exploded from their scoring the next 56 points in the game. A 5-yard rushing touchdown by Richardson late in the first quarter gave Hanford a 21-14 lead after one quarter of play.
The Bullpups then scored 42 points in the second quarter to take a 63-14 lead into halftime. Muir and Richardson had a 26-yard touchdown pass, which was followed by a 3-yard touchdown pass by Kourdey Glass. A 3-yard touchdown by Muir and an 8-yard touchdown run by Dameian Hernandez gave the Bullpups a 49-14 lead. Muir added two more touchdown passes, a 9-yard connection to Devin Marzett and a 42-yard touchdown pass to Smith, made it 63-14.
Hanford started the third quarter with a 54-yard rushing touchdown by Hernandez that made it 70-14. Ridgeview ended Hanford’s scoring streak with a touchdown which made it 70-21. Taveon Patterson added a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Hanford, which was followed by a 4-yard rushing touchdown by Smith which rounded out the scoring.
After a bye during the first round of the Division II Championship, the No. 3 seed Lemoore Tigers football team will return to the field on Thursday, November 10th when they host No. 6 Washington Union High School in Lemoore. A win and the Tigers would face the winner of the game between No. 2 seed Kingsburg High School and No. 7 seed Frontier High School. The semifinals of the Division II playoffs will be played on Friday, Nov. 18.
The Hanford West Huskies football team will open their quest for a Division VI Championship on Thursday, Nov. 10 when they host No. 8 seed Kern Valley in Hanford. The Huskies had a bye in the first round of the playoffs. With a win, The No. 1 seed Huskies, who finished 5-5 overall, would face the winner of the game between No. 4 seed Arvin and No. 5 seed Avenal. The semifinals would be played on Friday, Nov. 18.