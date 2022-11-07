The Hanford High Bullpups opened their quest for a CIF Central Section Division II Championship with a dominant 84-21 victory over No. 13 seed Ridgeview High Wolf Pack on Nov. 4 in Hanford.

The No. 4 seed Bullpups advance to the quarterfinals where they will host No. 5 seed Bakersfield Christian High School on Friday, Nov. 11 in Hanford. A win and the Bullpups would face the winner of the game between No. 1 seed Central Valley Christian and No. 8 seed Sanger High School. The semifinals will be played on Friday, Nov. 18.

After Ridgeview took an early 7-0 lead, Hanford answered back with a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Donavan Smith to tie the game at 7-7. They then took a 14-7 lead after a 67-yard touchdown connection from Cayden Muir to Albert Richardson. Ridgeview scored later in the first quarter to tie the game 14-14. The Bullpups offense exploded from their scoring the next 56 points in the game. A 5-yard rushing touchdown by Richardson late in the first quarter gave Hanford a 21-14 lead after one quarter of play.

