The Hanford High Bullpups baseball team improved to 3-2 in the West Yosemite League after a 9-4 win over Dinuba High on April 14 in Hanford.
The Bullpups led 9-2 after four innings and held on for the win. Derek Knight led the Bullpups with four RBIs. Jaycob Olaes, Isaac Perez and Dominik Perez each finished with one RBI. Mason Soares earned the win.
Hanford High opened a three-game series on April 17 against Tulare Union. No score was available. They then will play Tulare Union on Wednesday, April 19 and April 21.
The Hanford West Huskies softball team moved to 10-4 overall and 2-0 in Tri-County Conference play after a 21-0 win over Central Valley Christian and a 4-0 win over Washington Union.
The Huskies defeated the CVC Cavaliers 21-0 on April 12 in Hanford. Aislynn Ortiz and Adyson Owens each had four RBIs. Karmen Vazquez and Tiamiah Ouk-Campos each finished with three RBIs, while Jayda Yecny added two. Kayhlen Boring, Kaitlyn Larios and Angelyk Gomez each had one.
Hanford West then defeated Washington Union 4-0 on April 14 in Easton. Vazquez led the Huskies with a double and three RBIs. Gonzalez added one RBI. Boring earned the win pitching a complete game and striking out eight batters.
The Huskies played Dinuba High on April 17. No score was available at presstime. They then played Exeter High on Tuesday, April 18 in Hanford, before traveling to Reedley on Thursday, April 20 to face Immanuel High.
The Lemoore High Tigers baseball team moved to 12-4 overall and 6-0 in the WYL following a two-game sweep over Tulare Union on April 12 and April 14. No stats were available for either game.
The Tigers opened a three-game series against Mission Oak on April 17. No score was available at presstime. They then will play Mission Oak on Wednesday, April 19 in Lemoore and April 21 in Tulare.
The Kingsburg Vikings baseball team earned a sweep of a two-game series over Sierra Pacific High School to move to 4-1 in Tri-County Conference Kings Canyon League play. Kingsburg improved to 16-3 overall on the season. Sierra Pacific is now 10-10 overall and 1-5 in the TCC.
The Vikings defeated the Golden Bears 9-0 on April 12 in Hanford. Garrett Perkins, Wyatt Boyd and Houston Hirschkorn each had two RBIs to lead the Vikings. Bodhi Verners, Gavin Enns and Zach Tackett each finished with one.
Ethan Winslow earned the win on the mound, throwing a complete game allowing only two hits.
Kingsburg then defeated Sierra Pacific 6-5 on April 14 in Kingsburg. No stats were available for the games for Kingsburg. Bradley Smith led Sierra Pacific with two RBIs. Justin Simas also had one.
Sierra Pacific returns to the field on Wednesday, April 19 beginning a two-game series against Washington Union in Easton. They will then host Washington Union on Friday, April 21.