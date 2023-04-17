The Hanford High Bullpups baseball team improved to 3-2 in the West Yosemite League after a 9-4 win over Dinuba High on April 14 in Hanford.

The Bullpups led 9-2 after four innings and held on for the win. Derek Knight led the Bullpups with four RBIs. Jaycob Olaes, Isaac Perez and Dominik Perez each finished with one RBI. Mason Soares earned the win.

Hanford High opened a three-game series on April 17 against Tulare Union. No score was available. They then will play Tulare Union on Wednesday, April 19 and April 21.

