Coming off their first loss of the season, 35-6, to Frontier on Sept. 8, the Hanford Bullpups look to get back on the winning track against Redwood High.
The Bullpups travel to take on the Rangers on Friday, Sept. 15 in Visalia.
Hanford will look to quarterback Daniel Gomez, who through four games has thrown for over 1,000 yards, 12 touchdowns and no interceptions, to lead them to a win.
Kourdey Glass and Albert Richardson each have five rushing touchdowns in the season and will lead the Bullpups ground game, while JC Turner and Jordan Black will lead the Bullpups receivers.
Redwood is 2-2 on the season and is coming off a 17-6 win o er Tulare Western. It was their second straight win.
They are led by running back Alex Perch who has 200 yards and four touchdowns through four games.
Alec Harrold leads their defense with 28 total tackles this season.
Hanford will have a bye on Sept. 22, before returning to the field on Friday, Sept. 29 against Dinuba High in Dinuba.