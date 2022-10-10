IMG_20221008_101925_795.jpg
The Hanford High Bullpups ended a two-game losing skid with a win over Tulare Union on Oct. 6 in Hanford. 
Led by Dameian Hernandez who had three rushing touchdowns, the Hanford High Bullpups ended a two-game losing streak with a 49-6 win over the Tulare Union Tribe on Oct. 6 th at the Neighbor Bowl in Hanford.

After falling behind 6-0, the Bullpups scored 49 unanswered points to earn the victory and move to 5-2 on the season and 1-1 in the West Yosemite League.

“It feels great to get back on track,” said Cannon Sanchez, Hanford High head coach. “Losing back-to-back games in overtime is a tough pill to swallow. But our guys know that we can’t feel sorry for ourselves and must take each game one at a time.”

