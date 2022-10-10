Led by Dameian Hernandez who had three rushing touchdowns, the Hanford High Bullpups ended a two-game losing streak with a 49-6 win over the Tulare Union Tribe on Oct. 6 th at the Neighbor Bowl in Hanford.
After falling behind 6-0, the Bullpups scored 49 unanswered points to earn the victory and move to 5-2 on the season and 1-1 in the West Yosemite League.
“It feels great to get back on track,” said Cannon Sanchez, Hanford High head coach. “Losing back-to-back games in overtime is a tough pill to swallow. But our guys know that we can’t feel sorry for ourselves and must take each game one at a time.”
The Bullpups will return to the field on Thursday, Oct. 13, when they travel to Tulare to play the Tulare Western Mustangs. The Mustangs are currently 2-5 on the season and 0-2 in the WYL. They are coming off a 49-7 loss to Dinuba High School.
Trailing 6-0 entering the second quarter, Hanford’s offense came alive when Cayden Muir connected with Donavan Smith on a 40-yard touchdown pass that gave Hanford a 7-6 lead.
Hanford scored two late rushing touchdowns in the final three minutes of the first half to enter halftime with a 21-6 lead. Albert Richardson scored the first touchdown from eight yards away, while Hernandez scored his first touchdown of the night from seven yards away.
Hernandez scored three more touchdowns in the third quarter to extend the Bullpups lead to 42-6 entering the fourth quarter. Muir added a rushing touchdown in the final quarter.
Hernandez ended the game with six carries for 51 yards and the four touchdowns. Muir ended the game going 14-for-18 for 186 yards and the one touchdown pass.
“Dameian ran the ball hard,” Sanchez said. “He earned an opportunity to get more touches and didn’t hesitate when he got his shot.”
D’Artangion Martin led Hanford’s defense with 14 tackles, while Brak Hill added 12 tackles. Jayden Sudds finished the game with 11 tackles. Joey Munoz had a sack and Richardson recorded an interception.
Coach Sanchez is hoping that the Bullpups' struggles are behind them and that the rest of the season they can continue to build toward their ultimate goal of winning a championship.
“We have to play championship football from here on out,” Sanchez said. “We are treating these games like playoff games and have to play our best football in all phases of the game.”
Hanford West Football
The Hanford West football team fell to 3-4 overall and 0-2 in the Tri-County Sequoia League following a 48-27 loss to Reedley High School on Oct. 7 in Reedley. The Huskies will return to the field on Friday, Oct. 14 hosting the Kerman Lions in Hanford.
Sierra Pacific Football
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears fell to 3-4 on the season following a 28-7 loss to Immanuel High School on Oct. 7 th in Reedley. The Golden Bears fell behind 14-0 and were unable to come back. The Golden Bears will play at Reedley High School on Friday, Oct. 14 in a Tri-County league matchup.
Hanford West girls water polo
The Hanford West girls water polo team moved to 11-8 overall following a 19-5 win over Granite Hills High School on Oct. 6. Danell Meza led the Huskies with three goals. Marlee Lininger, Audrey Cortez, Peyton Hastings, Jordyn Aspeitia, Joselyn Delgado and Sofia Gonzalez each finished the game with two goals.
The Huskies will return to the pool on Tuesday, Oct. 11 against Strathmore High School.