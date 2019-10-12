* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

HANFORD — The Bullpups remained undefeated after putting together their most complete game of the season in yet another dominating win. Mt. Whitney was the victim this time as Hanford easily dispatched the West Yosemite League foe 68-3 during homecoming at the Neighbor Bowl on Friday.

“I thought that this was the most complete game we played so far, but I know that there’s a lot more that we can do to get better and we’re going to start trying to do that on Monday,” Hanford coach Josh Young said.

Luttrell Young and Taryn Rubalcava combined for six touchdowns (three each) and four other players all found the end zone as well. Hanford quarterback Juaron Watts-brown tossed four touchdowns and the offense scored on 10 out of 11 possessions on the night.

“First of all, time from the linemen,” Watts-brown said about he was able to find his receivers. “They gave me a lot of time and then the receivers ran great routes and getting open letting me find them in the end zone or whether it was for yardage.”

The offense never punted and the only time the Bullpups failed to score was on a fumble late in the second quarter, which was recovered by the Pioneers.

As a matter of fact, on four different possessions, the Bullpups scored on their very first play of the drive. Luttrell Young took two separate carries 33 and 12 yards, PJ Martinez caught a 29-yard pass and Daylon Davis took a short throw 41 yards to score on one play.

“We just came out and played our best football,” Young, who tied a career-high for touchdowns in a game, said. “We do what we do every week, just come out, execute and play as hard as we can and come out with the win every time.”

Young now has nine touchdowns this season after scoring a total of 11 last year.

“Our linemen were making big holes for me,” a thankful Young said. “I appreciate the linemen for that. They were making big holes and I was just hitting them.”

Hanford (7-0, 2-0 WYL) started fast on offense with a 23-yard touchdown catch by receiver Taryn Rubalcava to take a 7-0 lead just 59 seconds into the game. The Bullpups added another score a little over a minute later and scored a total of 27 points in the first quarter capped by Rubalcava’s 1-yard touchdown run. Rubalcava’s three touchdowns in one game was a career high.

“Coach just preached all week come out fast and hard,” Watts-brown said. “We preach that every week, but we really came out today and put it on them early.”

Their quick-strike ability and excellent field position allowed the Bullpups to tack on another 28 points in the second quarter and lead 55-0 at halftime. The coaches agreed to have a running clock throughout the entire second half.

The Bullpups’ offense has put up big numbers this season. They’ve averaged 52.9 points per game, while the defense has held opponents to 11.71 points. It was also their third time scoring 65 points or more in a game.

The defense did its part in the win by limiting an opponent to three points or less for a third time this season. They also recorded four interceptions, a fumble recovery and allowed the Pioneers to cross midfield once.

Taylor Barragan was responsible for two of those interceptions, while Davis recorded his sixth of the season and Jaedn Della his second.

Mt. Whitney kicked a 27-yard field goal with under nine minutes left in the fourth quarter for its only score of the game.

The Bullpups are only three games away from a perfect season and a second straight undefeated league season, but it won’t be easy. The defending WYL champions’ next opponent is Redwood (7-0, 2-0 WYL), who has also been perfect this year.

“We know it’s going to be challenge and we got to have the best week of practice that we’ve had,” Young said. “We got to come out and play the best game that we played all year.”

The Bullpups defeated the Rangers 34-14 last season, but the latter is much improved this season. The game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Neighbor Bowl on Thursday.