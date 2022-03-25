The Hanford High Bullpups baseball team remained in first place in the West Yosemite League following a 11-7 victory over Redwood High on March 24 in Visalia.
The Bullpups (10-2) trailed 7-4 heading into the top of the seventh inning before they scored seven runs to take the lead. Kreston Gonzales led the Bullpups with three RBIs. Christian Mendez ended the game with two RBIs, while Adrian Perryman and Gabe Magallan each had one RBI. Chris Clement earned the win on the mound.
Hanford High has now won seven games in a row, they will play Golden West High School on Tuesday, March 29, in Visalia. They return home on Thursday, March 31 when they host Lemoore High School.
Sierra Pacific Baseball
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears baseball team moved to 9-5 on the season after a 15-0 win over Farmersville High School on March 23. The Golden Bears scored 12 runs in the first three innings to take control.
AJ Bekedem led Sierra Pacific with five RBIs, while Jacob Mainer, Jayce Taylor and Austin Davis each had two RBIs. Ryan Cronk, Angel Alfaro and Luke Fagundes each finished the game with one RBI. Cronk earned the victory on the mound striking out 10 batters.
The Golden Bears played Lindsay High School on March 25. No score was available at presstime. They then will play Granite Hills High on Monday, March 28.