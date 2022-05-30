The Hanford High baseball and softball teams and the Lemoore High Baseball teams each finished runner-up in the CIF Central Section Championships.
Hanford Softball
Hanford High, the No. 1 seed in the Central Section Division II playoffs, fell to the No. 7 seed Bullard Knights 4-3 on May 27 at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State.
The Bullpups trailed 4-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning when they started to get the bats rolling. After three straight hits, the Bullpups had the bases loaded with no outs. That is when two banks of the lights at Margie Wright Diamond went out.
After more than a thirty-minute delay, the lights returned, and Hanford scored two runs to cut the Bullard lead to 4-2 after six innings. Hanford had a final chance in the bottom of the seventh inning but scored just one run.
The Bullpups qualified for the CIF State playoffs and received the No. 6 seed in the CIF Northern California Division III Playoffs and will play No. 3 seed East Nicolaus in the first round of the playoffs on May 31 in Nicolaus, Ca.
Nicolaus High School is 28-2 overall.
Lemoore Baseball
The Lemoore Tigers baseball team fell to the Madera South Stallions 5-3 in the CIF Central Section Division IV Playoffs held on May 28 at Fresno State. The No 14 seed Tigers took an early lead, before the No. 5 seed Stallions scored a run in the top of the fifth and top of sixth innings to secure the game.
Lemoore took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning after RBI singles by Gavin Kyker and Isaiah Gonzalez.
In the bottom of the fourth inning the momentum shifted after a solo homerun by Madera South’s Xavier Cantu. Madera South then scored two runs later in the inning on a double Jair Alvarez that scored two runs. This gave Madera South a 3-2 lead after four innings of play.
Lemoore tied the game in the top of the fifth inning after a ground rule double by Izzy Ramos scored a run.
The Stallions would score a run in the bottom of the fifth inning and sixth innings and were able to hold off the Tigers and claim the title.
The Tigers did not qualify for the State Playoffs and ended the season with an overall record of 13-19 overall.