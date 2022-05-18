The Hanford High Bullpups advanced in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division III Playoffs with an 8-6 win over No. 11 Sanger High on May 17 in Hanford.
Christian Mendez led the way for Hanford with three RBIs. Chris Clement had two RBIs, while Gabe Magallan added one RBI.
The No. 6 seed Bullpups will now play No. 3 seed Morro Bay High School on Thursday, May 19 in the quarterfinals of the playoffs in Morro Bay. Morro Bay defeated No. 14 El Diamante 5-1.
The No. 12 seed Sierra Pacific Golden Bears fell to No. 5 seed Monache High School 17-5 on May 17 in the first round of the Division III playoffs. The Golden Bears end the season 22-7 overall.
Division IV playoffs
The No. 14 seed Lemoore High School Tigers upset the No. 3 seed Dos Palos Broncos 13-12 on May 17 in the first round of the Division IV playoffs. The Tigers will now travel to play No. 6 seed Washington Union High School on Thursday, May 19.
The No. 4 seed Hanford West Huskies fell to Mo. 13 seed Mission Prep 7-5 on May 17. Hanford West ends the season with a 15-13 overall record.