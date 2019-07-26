{{featured_button_text}}

The Central Valley Championships (No. 3) will be having its amateur boxing show on Saturday, Aug. 3 at John F. Kennedy Junior High School. Weigh-ins will be from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. followed by the show at 1 p.m.

Lexus Ramirez won the National Junior Olympics in Wisconsin. She is now the new 101-pound female champion.

Carlos Balderrama and his brother, Jonathan, both came away with championships. Carlos won the 14 years 119-pound Southern California Championship, while Jonathan won the 11 years 80-pound championship. There was more than 600 boxers from all over the country that entered the tournament.

Pro boxer Adrian Valdovinos won his fourth fight last week in Tijuana, Mexico. He is now 4-0 with all four wins coming via knockout. Valdovinos is 19 years old and 135 pounds and hails from Hanford.

