HANFORD — The stellar soccer talent from Kings County will be on full display at the 11th annual Central Section All-Star Game on June 21-22. A total of 16 players from Hanford, Hanford West, Lemoore and Sierra Pacific were selected to the boys and girls teams.
The game will be held at Lindsay High School with tickets available for $12 for adults and $10 for students with ID. The girls will play on Friday followed by the boys on Saturday. It will be East vs. West at 6 p.m. and North vs. South at 8 p.m. on both days.
The eight teams will bring more than 200 players to Frank Skadan Stadium with players from Clovis to Bakersfield and Coalinga to Porterville.
The West Girls All-Star team will feature Hanford’s Hanna Murrieta, Sheyenne Hodge, Skyler Martinez and Hailey Langley. Hodge was the West Yosemite League MVP, while Langley was the DPOY this season and Martinez was a First-Teamer.
The quartet of players led the Bullpups to a semifinals appearance in the CIF Central Section Division III playoffs this season. Murrieta, Hodge and Martinez all appeared in the game last year.
Hanford West will send Myrka Madrigal and Drew Rose to the All-Star game. Madrigal made the First Team and Rose was on the Second Team in the All-Central Sequoia League. Both helped the Huskies to a 9-12-4 overall record and sixth-place finish (4-8) in the CSL.
Kalijah Sanders and Mia Sanchez will represent Lemoore. Sanders, a pure striker, and Sanchez, a defensive presence will bring plenty of balance to the West squad. Both were WYL First-Teamers on a struggling Tigers squad, which went 4-13-3 overall and winless in the WYL at 0-9-1.
The Golden Bears will send the East Sequoia League MVP in Emma Martella and First-Teamer Madison Cunha. The duo helped Sierra Pacific make a second consecutive appearance in the Valley championship and won a second league title in a row.
The West team will face off against the East with players from Porterville, Monache, Kingsburg, Woodlake and more high schools. The West is being coached by Golden West coach Kevin Tilley.
On the boys side, there were six local players selected to play for the West from Hanford, Hanford West and Lemoore.
Christian Arciga and Victor Olivares will represent Hanford, while Andres Perez and Saul Montes will represent Hanford West. Both squads struggled with the Bullpups finishing 2-20-1 overall and 0-10 in the WYL and the Huskies ending 3-15-3 and 3-6 in the CSL.
Lemoore’s Chase Garcia and Jackson Fagundes will also play for the West. The two played a big role in helping the Tigers reach a 16-6-2 mark and second-place finish in the WYL at 8-2.
The West team will, again, battle the East with their opponent fielding players from Strathmore, Dinuba, Cesar Chavez and more. Coalinga High School’s Abel Vera will coach the West squad.
The North and South boys and girls teams will be comprised of players from Garces Memorial, Independence, Centennial, Edison, Bullard, Buchanan and plenty more schools.
