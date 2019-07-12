HANFORD — The 4th Annual Life and Basketball Summer Youth Camp will begin Monday at Hanford West High School. The camp dives into different fundamentals, while also providing essential life skills to young athletes.
“It’s probably one of the most exciting events for me just because it’s really an opportunity for not just the current players in my program to give back, but players throughout the Valley,” Hanford West coach Kenneth Gregory said.
Gregory, who’s coached the Huskies for six years, started the camp three years ago to help give back. And it wasn’t by mistake that the word “Life” comes first in the title of the camp name.
“That was placed their specifically because we focus on stuff outside of basketball, but we just use basketball as a vessel to get our message out,” he said.
The camp, run by Gregory, his players and coaching staff, covers a plethora of messages, but some of them include being appreciative and thankful for parents, being a good citizen and going out of your way to help someone else, communication, and how to combat bullying. Gregory also assigns each camper to do something helpful for the person who signed them up for the camp as a way of showing gratitude.
“I thought about when I was a kid growing up in Hanford and some of the role models I had in my life,” Gregory said about starting the camp. “They were giving me this message when I was young and, although I might not have understood it at the time like I do now, I understand its importance when I look back and reflect on it.”
One way Gregory gets these messages across is by bringing in guests to the camp throughout the different days. Multiple guests have made their way through the camp in previous year such as former Hanford High football players Juwuane Hughes and Ryan Johnson, and former Hanford West basketball player Dameane Douglas.
This year will be no different with guests scheduled to come and share their knowledge with the players.
Gregory said it’s important for the campers to intimately interact with the players and guests to see their mentorship. Even in the short time he’s been running the camp, he’s seen some kids go on to play high school basketball and come back to help with the camp.
“It’s the cyclical idea of receiving and then giving back,” Gregory said. “One of the greatest gifts I think you can do is to give back or share your gifts. That’s kind of the concept behind it.”
The four-day camp is broken down into two sessions each day. The first camp session is for ages 7-10 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., while the second session is for ages 11-14 from noon to 3 p.m.
Some of the skills the camp will cover are footwork, layups, ball handling, passing, shooting and offensive and defensive strategies. The camp is also designed to foster and encourage love for the game, while remembering that it is just a game.
“We’re working on the total basketball player, which is also the person,” Gregory said. “We’re doing the youth a disservice if we’re not showing them that the players are more than just basketball.”
The camp is $75 per person and $125 for two campers if paid in advance. The cost is $100 at the door. The camp usually welcomes around 100 campers with Gregory making it known he doesn’t want to turn anyone away. Even if a camper has financial difficulties, they can contact Gregory and find a solution.
“We want whoever wants to be there to be there,” he said.
Gregory can be contacted at (559) 786-1785 or at kgregory@hjuhsd.k12.ca.us. The camp will run from July 15-18 also includes a camp T-shirt, individual skill games, team competitions and camper of the day recognition.
