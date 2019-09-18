Baronian Wins CVMS Mini Stock Race At Lemoore Raceway

Lemoore - Greg Baronian won the 25 lap House Of JuJu Central Valley Mini Stock Main Event Saturday night at Lemoore Raceway. Baronian took the lead at the start and drove impressively to win a race that had no yellow flags. This was the first win of the season for the defending series champion.
Baronian had the pole for the 14 car Main Event and charged into the lead at the start ahead of point leader Dan Myrick. 2017 champion Danny Myrick slipped past Clinton Massey for third on the third lap.
Baronian was setting a rapid pace and soon found himself trailing a trio of cars that were running nose to tail on the bottom groove. Dan Myrick seized the opportunity to close in on the bumper of Baronian before Baronian went low to lap one of the cars. Myrick got caught on the outside by the time Baronian cleared the three cars and pulled away again. Danny Myrick caught his son in traffic and made a backstretch pass for second on lap 18. However, Dan Myrick went low in Turn 3 a lap later and regained third. Dan Myrick closed in just a bit on Baronian in the waning laps, but Baronian would prevail at the checkered flag.
You have free articles remaining.
Ryan Blank and Brent Myrick both made late passes on Danny Myrick to finish third and fourth. Danny Myrick settled for fifth, followed by Shawn DePriest, Jeff Durant, Ethan Griffieon, Tustin Griffioen and Gene Glover.
Baronian turned the one-fifth mile dirt oval with a lap of 15.154 to set the fast time, beating the 15.610 of Massey. Massey won a photo finish with Baronian for the four lap Trophy Dash win. Brent Myrick outran Baronian to win the first eight lap heat race. Ryan Doglione outran Blank to win the second heat and Dan Myrick prevailed in the final heat in front of Ethan Griffioen.
The House of JuJu CVMS Mini Stocks will return to Lemoore Raceway for CC Biker Night on October 12th. The VRA Dwarf Cars will also be competing. For further information, go to www.centralvalleyministocks.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.