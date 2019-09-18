{{featured_button_text}}
Baronian Wins CVMS Mini Stock Race At Lemoore Raceway

CVMS Mini Stock feature winner Greg Baronian, second place Dan Myrick (right) and Ryan Blank (left). 

 Photo by Central Valley Mini Stocks.

Lemoore - Greg Baronian won the 25 lap House Of JuJu Central Valley Mini Stock Main Event Saturday night at Lemoore Raceway. Baronian took the lead at the start and drove impressively to win a race that had no yellow flags. This was the first win of the season for the defending series champion.

Baronian had the pole for the 14 car Main Event and charged into the lead at the start ahead of point leader Dan Myrick. 2017 champion Danny Myrick slipped past Clinton Massey for third on the third lap.

Baronian was setting a rapid pace and soon found himself trailing a trio of cars that were running nose to tail on the bottom groove. Dan Myrick seized the opportunity to close in on the bumper of Baronian before Baronian went low to lap one of the cars. Myrick got caught on the outside by the time Baronian cleared the three cars and pulled away again. Danny Myrick caught his son in traffic and made a backstretch pass for second on lap 18. However, Dan Myrick went low in Turn 3 a lap later and regained third. Dan Myrick closed in just a bit on Baronian in the waning laps, but Baronian would prevail at the checkered flag.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Ryan Blank and Brent Myrick both made late passes on Danny Myrick to finish third and fourth. Danny Myrick settled for fifth, followed by Shawn DePriest, Jeff Durant, Ethan Griffieon, Tustin Griffioen and Gene Glover.

Baronian turned the one-fifth mile dirt oval with a lap of 15.154 to set the fast time, beating the 15.610 of Massey. Massey won a photo finish with Baronian for the four lap Trophy Dash win. Brent Myrick outran Baronian to win the first eight lap heat race. Ryan Doglione outran Blank to win the second heat and Dan Myrick prevailed in the final heat in front of Ethan Griffioen.

The House of JuJu CVMS Mini Stocks will return to Lemoore Raceway for CC Biker Night on October 12th. The VRA Dwarf Cars will also be competing. For further information, go to www.centralvalleyministocks.com.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments