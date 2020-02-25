Allison Heffley tabbed Ivy League Rookie of the Week

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — After Harvard softball's first weekend of play in the Sunshine State, first-year catcher Allison Heffley earned Rookie of the Week honors, the Ivy League announced Monday afternoon.

The former Hanford West standout made her collegiate debut on Friday against Michigan State and started all five games through the weekend.

In 14 at-bats, the first-year catcher had seven hits including two doubles and three RBIs for a .500 batting average. In addition, she scored twice and had three walks for an on-base percentage of .588.