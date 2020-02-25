Allison Heffley Tabbed Ivy League Rookie of the Week Honors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.- After Harvard softball's first weekend of play in the Sunshine State, first-year catcher Allison Heffley, former Hanford West Huskies standout, earned Rookie of the Week honors, the Ivy League announced Monday afternoon.
Heffley made her collegiate debut on Friday against Michigan State and started all five games through the weekend.
In 14 at bats, the first-year had seven hits including two doubles and three RBIs for a .500 batting average. In addition, she scored twice and had three walks for an on base percentage of .588.
The Crimson will travel this weekend to Boiling Springs, North Carolina for five games at the Gardner Webb Softball Tournament.