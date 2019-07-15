Alaniz leads Lemoore Travel Team to fifth straight victory

VISALIA — The Lemoore Travel Team remained perfect and won for a fifth straight time in the Kings and Tulare counties Summer League competition last Thursday at Valley Oaks Golf Course.
The Travel Team outscored second-place Porterville 312-362. The fifty stroke difference was the team’s largest win this season. Visalia ended in third and Exeter in fourth, while each team’s junior varsity team tied for fifth, sixth and seventh by not fielding full rosters.
“Summer time competitions for juniors are always difficult for coaches due to families taking vacations, summer camps and kids in summer school,” Lemoore Travel Team coach Gerald Mercer said. “We all have had to move people around trying to fill roster spots.”
But with 24 kids on their roster the varsity team was able to stay competitive by bringing up junior varsity players who showed promise in previous tournaments. The Travel Team is the youngest team in the league, which bodes well for their future.
Not every team was lucky though with three left unable to field the seven players necessary to make their junior varsity teams. Even the Travel Team was left without a junior varsity squad after moving players up to varsity.
When it came to scoring on the course, Lauren Alaniz led the team for a fourth consecutive week by carding a one-over par 37. Dominic Rodriguez came in second and finished the course with a 42, Mason Haley and Jeramiah Bartolome each scored 45, while Braedon Contreras and Dylan Putzel each shot 47. Raydon Dimaano rounded out the top seven by carding a 48. Lemoore was the only team to have seven juniors break 50.
The Summer League will complete their season on July 24 at Exeter with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
