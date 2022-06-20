Adventist Health in the Central Valley is providing free sports physicals to student athletes at five convenient locations in Kings and Tulare counties.
A sports physical, also known as a preparticipation physical evaluation, is used to determine whether a student athlete is medically eligible to play sports. The exam consists of a basic medical screening by a provider, including height and weight measurements as well as blood pressure and vision checks. The COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the events.
Sports physicals typically take 30-45 minutes. Each student will also receive an Adventist Health “swag bag.”
Last year, Adventist Health in the Central Valley provided sports physicals to more than 1,200 student athletes. In addition to physicians, many Adventist Health employees volunteer their time at the events.
“Not every family can afford a sports physical, so it’s a blessing to offer them for free,” Adventist Health in the Central Valley Well-Being Director Valeria Alvarez said. “We want to do our part to ensure that every student who wants to play sports is able to.”
An Adventist Health consent form, signed by a student’s parent or legal guardian, is required to receive a sports physical. A preparticipation physical evaluation history form will also need to be filled out. The sports physical events are open to all students, regardless of where they attend school.
An upcoming event will take place from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at Sierra Pacific High School's gym at 1259 13th Avenue.
Other events are scheduled for Tuesday, June 21 at Tulare Western High School and Tuesday, June 28 at Dinuba High School. Both of those are scheduled for 4-7 p.m.