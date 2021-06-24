Lemoore Little League Intermediate Division District 34 Champions 2021.jpg

The Lemoore Little League Intermediate All-Stars defeated the Visalia Intermediate All-Stars 16-8 to win the district 34 title and move on to the sectional playoff on June 29, 2021. 

 

Starting pitcher Jaden Isquierdo pitched 4 innings followed by closer Clinton Rhew. The Lemoore all-stars are coached by manager Jed Johnson and assistant coaches Kevin Rhew and Miguel Macias. The team includes Sam Borror, Daniel Boyce, Luke Church, Dylan Hammer, Jaden Isquierdo, Benny Johnson, Wyatt Jones, Luke Kubisch, Hayden Keeney, Gael Lopez, Jackson Macias, Dallas Neal, and Clinton Rhew.

"This was a very special season because last season was canceled due to COVID and the fate of this season was also in question until late into February/March," said team manager Rob Isquierdo Jr.
 

