Johnson steps down after 14 seasons at COS

An opportunity to move to the college level presented itself in 2007 when then COS women's tennis coach Joan Avedian -- a friend and fellow member of the then Visalia Racquet Club -- suggested Johnson take over for her.

Johnson needed a little convincing, however, before he pursued the opening.

"I said 'you know, I am happy where I am. I like the (El Diamante) administration and the coaches I coach with,'" Johnson said. "But (Avedian) kept on. She told me I'd like the level of competition, and the coaches you coach against."

Avedian proved to be right.

"I loved the game, I just wasn't sure I could do the coaching at that level," Johnson said. "But once I got there, I loved it."

Johnson didn't simply coach tennis over the years at COS.

He encouraged his players to become better students, too.

Johnson's team routinely excelled academically, and the vast majority of his players moved on to four-year schools.

Four of his former players were school student body presidents.