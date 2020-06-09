HJUHSD athletics to resume on July 1

HANFORD — After nearly three months of speculation and uncertainty, sports will resume on July 1.
The Hanford Joint Union High School District held a meeting on Tuesday to finalize the start date for schools, which includes Hanford, Hanford West and Sierra Pacific. The July 1 date was set back in April and the goal all along, but it was confirmed on Tuesday.
“It’s a relief,” Hanford Athletic Director Beau Hill said. “Our main concern is safety for our coaches and our kids, but we are glad to finally have a date and our coaches can start planning.”
HJUHSD will enter Phase 1 of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) guidelines.
Phase 1 addresses four main points: Pre-workout screening, facilities cleaning, physical activity and athletic equipment, and hydration.
Pre-workout screenings will include a questionnaire and temperature check. Responses to screening questions for each person will be recorded and stored. Anyone with positive symptoms reported should not be allowed to take part in workouts and vulnerable individuals should not participate in any workouts during Phase 1.
Gatherings should be of 10 or fewer regardless of whether the activity is taking place inside or outside.
“These are unique practice circumstances, so they got to get even more organized than usual because this is a whole different ballgame for us,” Hill said.
For facilities cleaning, sanitation should take place before, during and after activities. Facilities should be cleaned before use and weight equipment should be wiped down before and after every use.
There should be no shared athletic equipment between students, according to the physical activity and athletic equipment section. All athletic equipment should be cleaned after each use and prior to the next workout.
Some examples included by the NFHS SMAC are that basketball players can shoot a ball, but no one else can touch that ball. Baseball and softball players cannot share gloves, bats or a single ball. They can hit in the cages and throw batting practice, but into a net. Quarterbacks are throwing into nets instead of wide receivers and then have to retrieve that ball.
“It disrupts the whole activity,” Hill said. “There’s no teamwork, there’s no throwing passes to receivers … it’s just a totally different thing.”
For hydration, all students should bring their own water bottle and they should not be shared. Hydration stations, including water cows, water troughs and water fountains, should not be utilized.
One item not included in NFHS SMAC’s guidelines, and may raise questions, is masks. They are not required or recommended.
“For athletics, we were told that if you’re out there running around, you’re not in a confined space, masks are not required,” Hill said.
The full NFHS SMAC guidelines can be viewed on their website.
“We’ll do our best to social distance, be safe, clean everything and still try to come up with a fundamentally sound practice so our kids are in shape and prepared when we come in August,” Hill said.
Practices could begin sooner if coronavirus numbers declined substantially, but that’s an unlikely occurrence.
As of Tuesday, Hanford had a total of 641 COVID-19 cases, 270 active cases and six total deaths. State operated correctional facilities in Kings County (Avenal, SATF and Corcoran) had 926 cases (792 active), not included in the previously mentioned numbers.
Hanford West and Sierra Pacific could not be reached for comment.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
