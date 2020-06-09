HJUHSD athletics to resume on July 1

“These are unique practice circumstances, so they got to get even more organized than usual because this is a whole different ballgame for us,” Hill said.

For facilities cleaning, sanitation should take place before, during and after activities. Facilities should be cleaned before use and weight equipment should be wiped down before and after every use.

There should be no shared athletic equipment between students, according to the physical activity and athletic equipment section. All athletic equipment should be cleaned after each use and prior to the next workout.

Some examples included by the NFHS SMAC are that basketball players can shoot a ball, but no one else can touch that ball. Baseball and softball players cannot share gloves, bats or a single ball. They can hit in the cages and throw batting practice, but into a net. Quarterbacks are throwing into nets instead of wide receivers and then have to retrieve that ball.

“It disrupts the whole activity,” Hill said. “There’s no teamwork, there’s no throwing passes to receivers … it’s just a totally different thing.”