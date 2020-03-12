WYL suspends spring sports, HJUHSD makes changes to school events

“We want to do what’s best for kids,” Dowd said. “Whatever that’s going to be that’s what we need to do. That was shown in canceling the rest of the girls basketball championships.

“CIF’s going to do everything they can and we’re going to do everything we can to keep everybody as safe as possible.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier in the day, Hanford and Lemoore decided to continue to play WYL games, but with no spectators, which would have taken effect on Monday. As the day progressed and more districts canceled tournaments and league games, the decision was made to suspend sports altogether.

The Hanford Joint Union High School District will also be canceling, modifying or postponing certain school events.

In an email sent to all district staff members on Wednesday, HJUHSD Superintendent Dr. Rosa outlined the next steps for the schools.

In order to align with other Kings County Districts, the email said HJUHSD will be “cancelling or postponing any public gatherings on our campuses with attendance over 250 beginning Monday, March 16th, through Spring Break (April 13th).”

Those dates are not firm and could be extended or reduced depending on data received by the school district from state and local Departments of Health.