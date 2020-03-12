WYL suspends spring sports, HJUHSD makes changes to school events

The West Yosemite League, including local high schools Hanford and Lemoore, has suspended spring sports until further notice due to the coronavirus. The decision comes after multiple districts around the area are also canceling spring sports for the same reason.
“Whatever’s best for our student athletes. The safety is the main thing for our fans also,” Hanford Athletic Director Beau Hill said. “We’re just getting ahead of the situation and being proactive.”
Hanford High School athletes will still be allowed to practice.
“It’s unfortunate,” Lemoore Athletic Director Brady Holaday said. “That’s the first word that comes to my head, but us and the surrounding school districts are going to do whatever’s in the best interest of our student athletes.”
Holaday added that he doesn’t believe this is the end of spring sports, but a temporary pause which will be lifted once they can assure the students and everyone else are safe.
Hanford West, who competes in the Central Sequoia League, still had its baseball game against Dinuba on Thursday, but Friday and Saturday sports have been canceled. Sierra Pacific, of the East Sequoia League, canceled its sports for Thursday and Friday.
Hanford West Athletic Director Angelo Macias and Sierra Pacific Athletic Director Lance Dowd both said their respective leagues are trying to schedule meetings to decide on what to do next. The obvious thought would be that the leagues will follow suit and also suspend their spring sports.
“We want to do what’s best for kids,” Dowd said. “Whatever that’s going to be that’s what we need to do. That was shown in canceling the rest of the girls basketball championships.
“CIF’s going to do everything they can and we’re going to do everything we can to keep everybody as safe as possible.”
Earlier in the day, Hanford and Lemoore decided to continue to play WYL games, but with no spectators, which would have taken effect on Monday. As the day progressed and more districts canceled tournaments and league games, the decision was made to suspend sports altogether.
The Hanford Joint Union High School District will also be canceling, modifying or postponing certain school events.
In an email sent to all district staff members on Wednesday, HJUHSD Superintendent Dr. Rosa outlined the next steps for the schools.
In order to align with other Kings County Districts, the email said HJUHSD will be “cancelling or postponing any public gatherings on our campuses with attendance over 250 beginning Monday, March 16th, through Spring Break (April 13th).”
Those dates are not firm and could be extended or reduced depending on data received by the school district from state and local Departments of Health.
This means that school events such as performances, rallies, awards and more will not be able to have outside attendees. Travel and field trips outside of Kings, Tulare or Fresno Counties will be canceled along with any other event with more than 250 people.
District members were also given a California Department of Public Health document in the email, which serves as a school guidance on the coronavirus. It outlines certain scenarios where school can be canceled and the appropriate steps to take if someone becomes ill with the coronavirus.
The district is staying in constant contact with the County Office of Education, the Health Department and neighboring districts to ensure everyone is in alignment with guidance and best practices.
The county office will also be hosting a meeting this afternoon to speak about a countywide coordinated response.
HJUHSD is comprised of seven schools, including Hanford, Hanford West, Sierra Pacific, Earl F. Johnson, Hanford Adult School, Hanford Online Charter and Community Day School.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.