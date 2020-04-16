Visalia Rawhide owners team up to donate $30,000 for community relief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VISALIA — The Sigal Family, owners of the Visalia Rawhide, have committed over $30,000 to Central Valley non-profits to immediately assist those in need during the current national emergency. The Rawhide staff and the Central Valley Community Foundation have been key in researching and advising where funds should be allocated.

Joe Ross, Director of Community Partnerships for the Rawhide, would have been leading cheers and interviewing fans at a Rawhide game this week. Instead, he has been reaching out to community members to learn how the Rawhide can help.

“I am glad to be able to be part of the Rawhide’s generous efforts,” said Ross.

“We have been touched by our staff’s deep concern for our neighbors and our community’s willingness to chip in wherever they can.” said Sam Sigal, Vice President of First Pitch Entertainment, LLC, owners of the Visalia Rawhide. “We are grateful to these non-profit organizations for the vital work they are doing on the frontlines today and for their continued leadership in ensuring a strong and healthy tomorrow.”

Organizations receiving grants include: