With more than 200 sports stories in 2019, there were plenty of great moments and storylines. Here are the top 10 in no particular order.
FRESNO — Out of a multitude of All-Star games during the summer, one of the best was highlighted by one of Hanford West’s own. Josie Simas had the big hit in the 38th Annual City/County All-Star Softball Game at Margie Wright Diamond on June 19.
The Husky shortstop hit a bases-clearing three-run triple with her County team trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Her clutch hit gave County a 5-3 lead and propelled them to an exciting 7-4 victory.
“I was just telling myself like, ‘This is what you’ve been working for, show out, it’s your last softball high school game, last time reppin’ the jersey so go all out and do your best,’” Simas said.
Simas was 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored in the game. Her big moment earned her MVP honors for the County team.
“Josie’s been big for us at Hanford West all year, so right girl, right spot. She tied one up [and] did well,” County coach Russ Heffley said.
County trailed 3-0 entering the seventh. They had their leadoff hitter reach on an error and after a single, two passed balls allowed them to score their first run of the game. A sacrifice fly gave them their second run.
Lemoore’s Sierra Phelps, who finished the game 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base, hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth.
City took the early lead with two runs on a pair of errors in the first three innings. An RBI groundout in the fifth made it 3-0.
HANFORD — One of the most dominant runs in recent Central Section history ended with another banner in 2019. The Sierra Pacific boys tennis team defeated No. 2 seed Mission Prep 7-2 on their home courts in the Division IV championship and completed a three-peat on May 7.
The Golden Bears’ third title came after winning 6-3 in the Division V championship in 2017 and 5-4 in the Division IV championship in 2018. The team also won a fourth ESL title in a row with a 10-0 record and was 21-2 overall.
“It’s something that’s hard to explain,” Sierra Pacific coach Michael Miya said. “It’s once in a lifetime for some of these kids. I told the kids early in our pre-match pep talk is that, ‘You look at all the teams that we’ve played, most of them never make it to a Valley finals, much less make it to even a playoff match.’ We’re very fortunate to be where we are.”
Joshua Wilson clinched the championship for the No. 1 seed Golden Bears after a victory in the No. 4 singles match. Wilson won 6-1, 7-6 (7-0) and was dominant in the second-set tiebreaker.
“It felt like a normal match, but then after I kind of processed ‘Oh, that was match,’” Wilson said. “The way everybody’s screaming it sounds like it was the sealer, so I got pretty excited. It took me a bit to get excited at the end, but it felt good.”
Victories by other singles players included Jinqiao Lu (6-2, 6-1), Bradley Chounlamountry (6-3, 6-1), Marco Diaz (2-6, 6-0 (10-4)) and Kristian Losenara (6-2, 6-3). The doubles team of Nick Brockie and Jacob Bueno won 8-4, while Alberto Camarena and Alexander Rogado won 8-1.
VISALIA — The Bullpups won their first-ever Central Section championship in girls golf after besting 15 other teams at Valley Oaks Golf Course on Oct. 28.
“To be the first one to win this title, I think that’s going to take a little bit to sink in actually,” Hanford coach Keenan Wyand said. “It’s nice to be the first one, first coach, to do it. I guess we’ll be going down in the history books somewhere.”
Hanford’s team score of 505 was just enough to defeat runner-up Mission Oak by seven strokes (512). Wyand said he knew something special would result from the team’s three-year project.
“I got these girls, or the core of them, three years ago and I saw something special in them then and I knew we were going to do something special, I just didn’t know when,” Wyand said. “It being their senior year it might as well be their last year.”
The Bullpups were led by senior Jillian Shipp, who, at the No. 1 spot, shot a 90 and finished with the ninth-best score of the day.
“She was a true captain, true leader this year,” Wyand said. “She was able to pick up slack for other girls who weren’t doing as well. She did the same thing today.”
Wyand credited his team’s patience and called the championship a battle of attrition with the 18-hole tournament lasting about six hours.
No. 4 Ashlyn Vidana posted a 99 to help her team, while No. 2 Katie Barragan posted a 104. No. 3 Jenna Leavens and No. 5 Emily Barragan both shot a 106 and No. 6 Lauren Dutra carded a non-qualifying 117.
LEMOORE — In one of the most best boys basketball games of the year, Lemoore defeated Hanford West 62-56 in overtime in the CIF Central Section Division II quarterfinals on Feb. 15.
“It feels really good,” Lemoore guard Jayden Bray said after the game on advancing. “We’ve been wanting this since our freshman, sophomore year and now that it’s starting to come together, it’s just beautiful to see.”
Bray played a pivotal role in overtime. After scoring two points in regulation, Bray scored seven of Lemoore’s 10 points in overtime at Golden Eagle Arena at West Hills College.
The Tigers started the overtime period on a 7-0 run and limited the Huskies to one basket and two free throws.
“Our guys got a little rattled there down at the end, they made some big shots when they were supposed to,” Hanford West coach Kenneth Gregory said. “We didn’t have that settling force down the stretch, but I thought the rest of the guys out there fought really hard. They did all they could.”
The No. 3 seed Tigers overcame an early 16-point deficit when the No. 6 seed Huskies went on an 11-0 run to build an 18-2 lead. Lemoore trimmed it to eight at halftime and eventually took the lead in the second half.
Jaden Jones led the Tigers with a team-high 14 points, while Chris Taylor scored 12. Hanford West’s Darius Gatson scored a game-high 18 points in the loss and Josiah James added 15.
HANFORD — Sierra Pacific coach Amy Bush reached a milestone earlier this year. Bush recorded her 100th career victory in a 69-24 home victory against Corcoran on Jan. 17.
“Again, it’s about the kids it’s not about me,” Bush said at the time. “It’s about the hard work that they put in and my help, my coaching staff and my family that come and support the team and the program. I’m excited for the girls because these are their successes. They’re willing to come every day and listen to me and work hard.”
Bush’s victory gave her a 100-20 record at that point and is one of many accolades, including three East Sequoia League titles, a CIF Central Section Division IV championship (2016-17), CIF State Division V Southern Regional Championship (2017-18) and State Division V championship (2017-18).
Since that game, Bush has added another ESL title to the list and 14 more wins.
The Golden Bears, like in so many other games during her tenure, dominated from start to finish. Sierra Pacific led 22-5 after the first quarter and 37-16 at halftime.
“We were ready to get our coach her 100th win,” Sierra Pacific guard Kylie Brasil said. “We were planning this for a while, so we wanted to make sure that we started off strong and there was no [doubt] if we were going to win or not because we wanted it that bad.”
The Golden Bears started the second half on a 12-0 run and led 52-21 entering the fourth quarter. Bush was presented a plaque, balloons and game ball after the victory.
“It’s been an awesome ride, but filled with hard work and a lot of sweat by the girls,” Bush said. “I love them.”
FRESNO — It was a tough loss, but Hanford’s CIF Central Section Division II championship run was one of the best of the year.
The No. 2 seed Bullpups mounted a late rally at Margie Wright Diamond, but it wasn’t enough against the No. 1 seed Vikings as they lost 12-8 in a rainy championship game on May 18.
Hanford trailed 12-4 in the top of the seventh and was down to their final three outs when they scored four runs. Mia Stewart, who received the Most Inspirational Player award, started the rally with a one-out walk.
Stewart was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, one run and two walks. The third baseman had an RBI double in third and also completed a 7-5 inning-ending double play on defense.
“I knew I was strong at the beginning when we were doing hitting,” Stewart said. “And I just felt confident and usually when people are on base I’m confident scoring them in.”
Lillianna Garcia and Jenna Leavens singled and walked, respectively, to load the bases in the seventh. An error scored two runs and Hannah Costa’s two-run single made it a four-run game. The rally embodied the Bullpups’ never-say-die attitude.
“Just like the end here, they never gave up,” Hanford coach Donnie Fagundes said. “There’s a lot of games we came back and won in the last inning or two.”
Making their first championship appearance since 2016, the Bullpups had an excellent third inning when they scored four runs. Emily Juarez, who entered the game tied for the school’s all-time hits record, set a new mark with a single to right field in the third.
“There’s nothing that I could prepare myself for this, just the feeling,” Juarez said. “After hitting that ball I knew right away I was like, ‘I did that. I really did it.’”
An error on her single allowed her and Ashlyn Vidana to score. Marissa Cruz then singled, Mia Hernandez doubled and Stewart then doubled to give the Bullpups a 4-3 lead.
The Bullpups ended the season 23-7 overall and as the West Yosemite League champions with a 9-1 record.
VISALIA — Central California brought plenty of pride to Hanford in the 2019 Major/Cal Ripken World Series this past summer. The team didn’t win the World Series, ultimately finishing as one of the top six teams in Cal Ripken in the nation, but their opener in the tournament was one for the books.
Central California found themselves trailing twice in their World Series opener, but overcame both deficits in an 11-5 victory over Pacific Northwest at Riverway Sports Park on Aug. 2.
“They don’t panic,” Central California coach Carlos Perez said. “I think they were more nervous in the first inning and then in the final frames of the game they were pretty relaxed.”
Central California trailed 2-0 before Aiden Redding’s RBI double in the top of the fourth inning cut the lead in half. Redding also started on the mound and picked up the win allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits in four innings.
Central California eventually took a 3-2 lead, but Pacific Northwest’s two-run single tilted the scoreboard back in their favor again. Settled and relaxed, Central California went on to score eight unanswered runs.
Manny Souza was named the player of the game for Central California after going 2-for-2 with a walk and run scored.
“Like I said before, hitting’s contagious,” Souza said. “Everyone just kept following through. We just kept getting hits.”
HANFORD — A game with so much history definitely deserved a spot in the top 10.
The Bullpups trailed by 14 at halftime, but they would not be denied as they scored 21 unanswered points in the second half and defeated the Tigers 43-36 in the 76th Milk Can. It was the Bullpups’ fourth win in a row in the storied rivalry game.
The Nov. 1 victory at the Neighbor Bowl also gave them a perfect 10-0 regular season and 5-0 West Yosemite League record to claim an outright league title. It was the first time since 1974 the Bullpups posted a perfect regular season and first time since the 1934-35 seasons the team claimed back-to-back league titles.
“It’s super special, it’s something that we’re going to remember for the rest of our lives,” Hanford coach Josh Young said. “They’re a special group of kids and I couldn’t be more happy for them and proud of them and the way they conducted themselves tonight.”
The Bullpups opened the second half with a 44-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Noah Noyola and a 4-yard scoring run by quarterback Juaron Watts-brown. After an interception, running back Travone Houston scored on a 5-yard run.
With the game tied 36-36 in the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Cason Whitney had to step under center after Watts-brown exited the game with an injury.
“I just knew that all the hours I put in the offseason and different things, the way it’s gone just step up and fill Juaron’s shoes,” Whitney said. “I just wanted to do it for my team.”
Whitney led the Bullpups down to the 5-yard line and completed a 21-yard pass to Anthony James on the drive. Taryn Rubalcava scored the game-winning touchdown on a 2-yard run.
“Our line, they blocked really good,” Rubalcava, who also caught an 11-yard touchdown in the first half, said. “I saw the opening in the middle and just cut it up and it was just an easy touchdown. It was just a wide open hole, I took it.”
Hanford’s defense came up with an interception and stop on fourth down on Lemoore’s final two possessions. On the ensuing possession, Whitney sealed the victory by scrambling for 12 yards on fourth-and-2.
VISALIA — One of the more remarkable runs of any team this year ended in bitter disappointment, but the big picture was a testament to the team’s body of work.
Having missed the playoffs each of the last four seasons, Hanford West secured the No. 1 seed in the CIF Central Section Division III playoffs. They went on to face No. 2 seed San Joaquin Memorial and lost 9-8 in the championship match at El Diamante High School on Nov. 16.
“I’m extremely proud of them, they deserved this, every moment of it,” Hanford West coach Rachel Bradley said. “It’s hard not to walk away with a win after everything that we put into it and everything that we’ve done.”
The championship match featured five ties and one lead change. Hanford West had a chance to tie the game in the final minute, but the shot went over the goal.
Katie Kevorkian and Dariene Andrade tied for a team-high two goals each for the Huskies, while Eva McIlwaine, Gabby Mendoza, Giselle Lafarga and Jillian Gaines all finished with one.
“We definitely all grew a lot and even though we lost, I’m still really grateful to be here because we’ve never been this close ever,” Kevorkian said. “It was always such a stretch, so I’m pretty proud to be here, first or second place.”
After a first-round bye, Hanford West defeated No. 8 seed Strathmore 14-4 and No. 4 seed Mt. Whitney 10-8. It was their first championship appearance since 2012 when they won the Division II championship.
“They fought hard until the end,” Bradley said. “It comes down to who wants it more, pure grit and who has their heart in the game and, unfortunately, that wasn’t us today.”
VISALIA — Sierra Pacific’s girls volleyball season didn’t have a happy ending. The Golden Bears lost 3-0 (25-17, 25-8, 25-17) to the Vikings in the CIF Central Section Division IV championship at College of the Sequoias Porter Field House on Nov. 9.
“Our youth showed,” Sierra Pacific coach Julie Coelho said. “It just looked like we were a little nervous, our game wasn’t there, but we got second. A definite goal for next year, their senior year they’ll be hungry.”
No. 2 seed Kingsburg’s height and blocking ability was just too much for top-seeded Sierra Pacific. The championship loss was the team’s second runner-up finish in the last three seasons.
The Golden Bears trailed 7-3 in the first set and then 12-9 after Jordan Keeling’s and Ashlan VanGronigen’s back-to-back kills. After the Golden Bears brought the set to within three (20-17), the Vikings closed on a 5-0 run.
“We weren’t executing the ball,” Keeling said. “For defense, we weren’t on our toes, we weren’t ready and I feel like the energy was down.”
The next two sets weren’t competitive with Sierra Pacific unable to take a lead in the match until the third set.
Despite the loss, it was still a season full of accomplishments and new heights for the Golden Bears. The Golden Bears won their first East Sequoia League title and were a perfect 12-0 in league play.
Sierra Pacific ran its winning streak to 11 matches and won 34 sets in a row in league play as they swept all but one opponent. The Golden Bears also made the playoffs for a third year in a row and qualified for the state playoffs for the second time in three seasons.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Coelho said. “They worked hard all season. I know they really wanted it. It hopefully leaves them hungry for next year. That’s what we’ll be working towards.”
