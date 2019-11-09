Tigers win first playoff game since 2015, advance to quarterfinals

LEMOORE — It wasn’t pretty and it wasn’t stylish, but a win is a win. And that’s exactly what Lemoore got with a final defensive stand in the fourth quarter of the CIF Central Section Division III opening round of the playoffs at Tiger Stadium on Friday.
A year after winning only two games and going winless in the West Yosemite League, the Tigers (5-6, 3-2 WYL) not only hosted a playoff game for the first time since 2015, but defeated the Vikings 28-20 to earn a postseason victory for the first time in four seasons.
The offense scored timely touchdowns on Friday night and the defense bent, but didn’t break. Lemoore coach Joshua Kloster said his team had a bit of a hangover after a tough loss to Hanford and some jitters from not being in the playoffs recently, but credited them for getting the job done.
“We were able to find a way to win and that’s the most important thing,” Kloster said. “Any time you can get a win, you’re going to take it.”
West (4-7, 2-3 SYL) forced a punt and had the ball at its own 43-yard line with 1:55 left in the game. They needed a touchdown and 2-point conversion to try and force overtime.
Back-to-back runs made it third-and-three from Lemoore’s 49-yard line, but a fumble on third down made it fourth-and-11. The Tigers’ defense capped off the night by forcing an incomplete pass to end the game.
“The defense played an up and down game,” Kloster said. “At times they looked really good and at times they gave up a little bit too much. … That’s a way a better football team than people think … but we were able to pull it out when the defense needed to. They made the stops.”
The Tigers took over on downs and took a knee to run out the clock and do something that seemed implausible at the start of the season — win a playoff game.
“This is a great moment and this is all possible because of the support of my wife and my family,” Kloster said. “We’re sports people and it’s coming together. The community has helped get behind us, the school district, the school and you can feel it it’s turned a corner. It looks like it’s going in the right direction.”
The rest of this game story will be updated later.
