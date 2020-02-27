You are the owner of this article.
Tigers start season with tournament victory
The Lemoore boys golf team poses after winning the Lemoore High School Tiger Invitational Boys Golf Tournament at Lemoore Golf Course on Tuesday.

 CONTRIBUTED BY KEVIN ROBERTS

LEMOORE — The Lemoore boys golf team started the season with a victory in the Lemoore High School Tiger Invitational Boys Golf Tournament on Tuesday.

The Tigers outshot 16 other schools at Lemoore Golf Course, including second-place Redwood by four strokes, in the 18-hole tournament to claim the hardware. Cade Fisher shot a team-best 79 for the Tigers and finished fifth overall out of 101 golfers.

Lemoore’s Iveen Barrios and Sage Barrios each shot an 84, while Jake Locke finished with a 93. Josh Warner shot a 94 and Nick Quassy carded a 100.

Highland’s Madhav Raja was first overall in the tournament after shooting a 75. Granite Hills’ Bryce Painter (77) was second, Righetti’s Jake Shin (78) was third, Tulare Union’s Cameron Fink (78) was fourth and Fisher rounded out the top five.

The rest of the field finished as follows: Redwood (438), Garces (446), Exeter (459), Tulare Union (463), Highland (469), Tulare Western (470), Atascadero (470), Righetti (488), Sanger (500), Madera (507), Monache (510), Granite Hills (510), Golden West (539), Central (553), Madera South (562) and Mt. Whitney (600).

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

