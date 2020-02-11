Tigers score early, hold on for 3-1 playoff victory

“I saw [the defender] was taking me lightly, so whenever I see a chance to attack, so I took that opportunity,” Ramirez said. “I see I’m [one-on-one] with the goalie, looked him in the eyes and just finished it.”

The two goals gave the Tigers command of the game and they controlled possession throughout the rest of the half. Lemoore goalkeeper Justin Rodrigues made a save in the 23rd minute, Templeton’s only real scoring opportunity in the first half which came on a free kick.

“It was a big confidence boost,” Ramirez said. “Momentum was on our side, but you can’t be content. You have to keep wanting more and wanting more. Teams like this, if you leave them with a 2-0 lead, they’re going to find a way to get a goal.”

The Eagles opened the second half by getting the ball into attacking third — something they failed to do in the first half — and finally found the back of the net in the 48th minute.

The next 20 minutes were a back-and-forth affair with teams trading shots, but never seriously threatening. The Tigers had three corners, but were unable to create scoring opportunities on any of them.