LEMOORE — Lemoore softball catcher Shelley Jobe will be taking her game to the next level at McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas.
Jobe signed her National Letter of Intent at the event center at Lemoore High School on Tuesday. The 17-year-old had her family and friends in attendance and called the moment “bittersweet.”
“Playing softball in college has always been a dream of mine, so being able to sign in front of my family and my friends and everyone who’s been there supporting me was really sweet and exciting,” Jobe said. “It made me even more excited for the future.”
Jobe took a visit to McPherson College on Sept. 21 and while there she practiced with the team and stayed in the dorms. The visit definitely made an impression on her.
“I fell in love with the school, it felt like home,” Jobe said.
She added that she looked at a school in Oregon and a couple in California, but ultimately McPherson College won out. She cited the environment and friendliness of all the people she came across during her visit as reasons for why she picked McPherson College.
You have free articles remaining.
The town is also small with just over 13,000 people and the school boasting less than 800 undergraduates.
“It’s a small town and I never really thought I would go to a small town … but it made me feel like I was at home,” Jobe said. “Like a home away from home.”
As a junior this past season, Jobe slashed .294/.345/.352 for the Tigers and helped them advance to the CIF Central Section Division III quarterfinals. She also contributed 12 runs and 10 RBIs with a .905 fielding percentage.
Jobe was named to the West Yosemite League Second Team and was named Honorable Mention as a sophomore. Her best game of the 2019 season came when she went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored in a 19-9 win against Golden West.
Jobe still has one final season with the Tigers and her hopes are high for the team.
“Each year it just seems like we do better and better than we did the last so I really think we’re going to do well,” Jobe said. “I’m excited to experience the last year with girls that I’ve grown up with and just really play our hearts out and play to the best of our abilities.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.